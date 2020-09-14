4 player moves on Steve Cohen's to-do list when he becomes Mets owner

For weeks, the specter of Steve Cohen owning the Mets has served as medication of sorts for fans sickened by what is so far another season of disappointment. Every bitter loss has been soothed at least somewhat by the thought of what a multi-billionaire with a fan’s thirst for a championship -- a description that reportedly fits Cohen -- might do to improve the ballclub.

In fact, the Mets’ faithful seem to see the new owner as their own personal Santa Claus, with everyone drawing up their own wish list of players to be purchased on his dime, presuming that the new owner is going to spend on the team the way he does on his ballyhooed art collection.

And now that Cohen has officially reached agreement to take over ownership of the franchise, pending a November vote of approval by the other Major League Baseball owners, the anticipation of his reign is practically palpable.

Indeed, there are all sorts of questions to be answered in the coming weeks about how the new boss will run the organization, whether he’ll clean house and hire new people to run the baseball operations department, and, above all, whether he’ll use his financial might to make the Mets nothing short of Yankee-like in pursuit of winning.

Of course, it’s possible that Cohen could decide on a patient approach, preferring to spend more initially on scouting and development than major-league players, with the goal of building a sustainable winner.

However, the Mets already have a strong core of young, cost-efficient position players that have opened a window to win championships for at least the next few years, and beyond that, the strongest argument for Cohen immediately flexing his muscle is the presence of one Jacob deGrom.

As it is, the Mets have failed to take advantage of having the best pitcher in baseball, missing the playoffs in 2018 and 2019 even while deGrom was winning back-to-back NL Cy Young Awards, and they’re on the precipice of doing so again as their ace continues his run of dominance, in contention for a third straight Cy Young.

And while deGrom turned 32 in June, an age that often signals the outer edge of a pitcher’s prime, his athleticism and loose-limbed delivery draws a consensus from scouts that he has a few more years of brilliance in that right arm.

“He’s a very young 32,” says one long-time scout. “He’s very fluid, and it looks like there’s a lot of tread on the tires because he was a shortstop (in college) first. Honestly, he still looks like he’s getting better.”

Remarkably, in fact, deGrom is throwing harder this season, reaching 101 mph on his fastball for the first time in his career.

All of which makes the case that the future is now for Cohen to make a huge splash immediately and surround deGrom with as much talent as possible in pursuit of the Mets’ first championship since 1986.

And because the only high-ceiling pitching prospects in the farm system are at least another year away from being major-league ready, while Marcus Stroman heads for free agency and Noah Syndergaard recovers from Tommy John surgery, there’s no way around it: Cohen will have to spend for the Mets to truly have a shot at a championship in the next couple of seasons.

With the expiring contracts of Stroman, Wilson Ramos, Jed Lowrie, Yoenis Cespedes, Rick Porcello and Justin Wilson, as well as a few others, freeing up in excess of $50 million in payroll, Cohen has room to maneuver even before digging into his deep pockets.

Story continues