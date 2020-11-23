4 PFF stats to know from Packers’ 34-31 loss to Colts in OT

The Green Bay Packers let a win slip away Sunday in Indianapolis as the Colts stormed back from a 14-point halftime deficit and beat Matt LaFleur’s team in overtime.

In football, stats can help tell the story of a game by highlighting key details about the processes that led to the final result.

Here are four stats from Pro Football Focus to know about Sunday’s defeat:

Going deep

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed three of four passes thrown over 20 yards, per Pro Football Focus. The completions gained 105 yards. He hit Davante Adams for 33 yards on the opening drive, Robert Tonyan for a 25-yard touchdown in the first quarter and Marquez Valdes-Scantling for 47 yards on the final drive of regulation. The Packers found success attacking deep against the Colts defense.

Middle of the field defense

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Of Philip Rivers' 24 completions, 14 came on passes between the numbers, according to PFF. The completions to the middle of the field produced 217 of Rivers' 289 passing yards, or roughly 75 percent. The Packers played plenty of dime but still struggled to defend the middle of the field against a veteran quarterback lacking the arm strength to consistently threaten the perimeter or down the field. He peppered the ball between the hashes to running backs and tight ends underneath and often found soft spots in the Packers' zone, including a couple times on third down.

More missed tackles

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers were credited with nine more missed tackles on Sunday, per PFF. Nine different players had one. Overall, the Colts gained 110 rushing yards after first contact and 170 yards after the catch. Of Jonathan Taylor's 90 rushing yards, 75 came after first contact. He forced four missed tackles. As a defense, the Packers have 81 missed tackles in 10 games.

Calm under pressure

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers had Philip Rivers under pressure on 11 of his 37 drop backs on Sunday, but the veteran was still productive when the pocket collapsed. He completed five passes for 78 yards and four first downs under pressure, per PFF. The Packers did get one interception and were close to a few others when pressuring Rivers, but the defense will be disappointed in getting one only sack. Several other opportunities were missed. Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark led the way with four pressures each.