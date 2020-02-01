4 pending free agents in Super Bowl LIV Bears should consider signing

Bears fans won't have much of a rooting interest in Super Bowl LIV aside from an office pool, prop bet or other wagers that keep them at the edge of their seats, but there is at least one 'football reason' to pay close attention to the players on the field.

Several Chiefs and 49ers are scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency in March, and many of them are fits to fill needs on the Bears roster.

Here's a look at four pending free agents from Super Bowl LIV who could be playing in Chicago in 2020.

Kendall Fuller (CB, Chiefs)

The expected departure of Bears veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara will create a need for an established starter opposite Kyle Fuller, so why not tap into his bloodlines and sign his brother, Kendall? Beyond just the cool story it would make, the Fuller brothers would instantly become one of the better cornerback tandems in the NFL.

Kendall Fuller missed time this season with a broken thumb but proved to be a strong presence as a run defender (much like his brother) and would bring another physical thumper to the Bears secondary.

Demarcus Robinson (WR, Chiefs)

The Bears need a speed threat on offense, as wide receiver Taylor Gabriel hasn't been that guy through his first two seasons on the team. He may not make it to a third year, either. Enter Robinson, who averaged 14 yards per catch and proved capable of making big plays when given the opportunity.

His path to the field has been blocked by Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, but he has familiarity with Matt Nagy's offense and would instantly provide the kind of juice the passing game needs.

Ben Garland (iOL, 49ers)

The Bears' need along the offensive line isn't limited to any single position. They need a starter at guard to replace the retired Kyle Long, and they need more options at tackle in the event of further regression by Charles Leno, Jr. and Bobby Massie.

Enter Garland, whose steady and reliable play as San Francisco's starting center will make him a hot commodity on the open market. He has experience at guard, too, which will be attractive to teams like the Bears who have interchangeable parts in James Daniels and Cody Whitehair already on the roster.

Jimmy Ward (Saf, 49ers)

One of the big-ticket free agents of the offseason, Ward would be a dynamic addition to a Bears secondary that already features the NFL's highest-paid safety, Eddie Jackson. Ward was the 10th-highest-graded safety in the league, per Pro Football Focus, and will be a priority for 49ers GM John Lynch this offseason.

