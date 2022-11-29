4 pending free agents the Saints must re-sign in 2023

Few teams are in for as active an offseason as the New Orleans Saints, who look to start out over the 2023 salary cap by more than $50 million with 28 players headed for free agency in the spring. They’ll have to bring back many of those guys just to fill out the roster, but some players take priority over others.

So who should they prioritize for contract extensions? Here are four pending free agents that should be easy decisions when it comes time to talk shop:

LB Kaden Elliss

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

There isn’t another Saints player who has made more of his contract year than Elliss. He’s been revelatory over his last three starts in Pete Werner’s absence. He’s just entering the prime of his career at 27 years old, and it would be great to see whether he and Werner can hold things down once Demario Davis chooses to retire in the next year or two. But Elliss may have better opportunities waiting in free agency, so he could be tough for the Saints to re-sign.

TE Juwan Johnson

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson really came into his own this season, though his status in the spring is a bit murkier as a restricted free agent. That will give the Saints an option to at least match any contract offers he receives from other teams, and maybe to get some compensation if he leaves. But they should make every effort to re-sign him. Johnson has stepped up as both a blocker and a receiver, and he leads the Saints offense in snaps played at tight end. In fact, only four players have seen more reps on offense this season in New Orleans, all starting offensive linemen. He’s an ascending talent the team should hold onto.

DT David Onyemata

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Onyemata isn’t the same player he once was, but he’s still been the Saints’ most effective defensive tackle and should be a part of their plans moving forward. And things get nasty if he doesn’t sign an extension. Not only do the Saints not have a single defensive tackle under contract for 2023, Onyemata’s deal will leave behind more than $10.1 million in dead money due to past restructures. That’s a lot of money to pay someone not on the roster. It would be better to keep Onyemata around on a new contract though the Saints should also look to get younger and more productive at the position.

P Blake Gillikin

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Gillikin is a restricted free agent like Johnson, which adds a little intrigue to his outlook. He’s one of the better young punters around the NFL through the start of his career so you’d think the Saints want to hold onto him. They enjoyed 12 years of steady play out of Thomas Morstead and should hope from the same out of his former understudy. The one-year restricted free agent tender should keep Gillikin around for at least 2023, but a multiyear deal could be in consideration, too.

