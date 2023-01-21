4 pending free agents the Colts should not re-sign

With so many critical choices for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, the team needs to improve in all phases. The team has a prime opportunity to elevate the roster, starting with free agency in March.

Here are four pending free agents the Colts should not re-sign:

DE Ben Banogu

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Defensive end Ben Banogu has been the subject of trade rumors since 2021 and entered the 2022 season under scrutiny. Banogu has been highly underwhelming and never earned a significant role despite his second-round draft capital.

The team should move on by drafting his replacement or picking up a feasible option in free agency.

The Colts took Ben Banogu in the 2nd round in 2019, believing he was versatile enough to play LB or DE. In 3 years, he has 2.5 sacks and just 19 tackles — and has been a healthy scratch 15 times. What happened? I asked him, and he was honest about it:https://t.co/KVwvVDYybf — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 5, 2022

DE Tyquan Lewis

Robert Scheer/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

The tenure of defensive end Tyquan Lewis with the Colts has mainly been a lot of unanswered questions. Lewis has always shown great instincts and speed but has struggled to stay healthy. The team has been sensitive to this, even signing Lewis to an extension last year as a measure of good faith.

However, with back-to-back season-ending injuries, Chris Ballard will have to decide to move on.

CB Brandon Facyson

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

The Colts certainly need depth at the cornerback position but could continue without the contributions of Brandon Facyson. Thought to be a solid addition with the support of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, Facyson was often a liability in coverage and had a disappointing season.

Add in the emergence of Isaiah Rodgers Sr., and the decision to sever ties becomes easier.

Story continues

Colts DC Gus Bradley on Isaiah Rodgers and Brandon Facyson: cites the need for 3-4 corners who can play, and the fact that Rodgers has seen more snaps the last few weeks. “Brandon knows there are some plays he needs to be better at …he just needs to tighten up his game.” — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 18, 2022

OT Matt Pryor

Peter Joneleit via AP

The Colts’ offensive line was a primary culprit for the team’s woes this season, starting with the decision to play Matt Pryor at left tackle. Pryor struggled mightily, and despite shifting to other positions along the line, like right guard and right tackle, he could not produce.

Letting Matt Pryor walk in free agency should be a no-brainer for the team’s front office.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire