4 Patriots standouts could be impacted if team pursued Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is one of the most electrifying players in the NFL, and it would make all of the sense in the world for his availability to pique the New England Patriots’ interest.

But it would cost them.

Keep in mind, on Tuesday, the Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported the Patriots are not expected to pursue the Baltimore Ravens quarterback. However, things change quickly in the NFL, and depending on the asking price, it isn’t impossible for a conversation to open up.

According to Miguel Benzan, the easiest way for the Patriots to make Jackson’s contract fit would be parting ways with some of their own highly-paid players. A new deal for the former league MVP could be worth upwards to $40 million annually.

Here are the four Patriots players that contract would potentially impact.

Hunter Henry

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is expected to have the second-highest salary cap hit on the team in 2023, behind Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon.

The team just signed Mike Gesicki to a one-year deal, and they could also draft a tight end with the position being exceptionally deep with talent this year.

Henry has been one of the Patriots’ most productive offensive players. Given the chemistry Jackson built with Mark Andrews in Baltimore, the hope would be for him to find that same chemistry with Henry in New England, but the team could be forced to start from scratch at the tight end position to make all of the pieces fit.

Deatrich Wise

Deatrich Wise could be the odd man out along the defensive front in the event of an actual trade being facilitated by the Patriots for Jackson.

New England has been great at rotating bodies in and out of the lineup to keep the heat on opposing quarterbacks. Wise has been a reliable defender for the Patriots since entering the NFL in 2017. Losing a playmaker like that isn’t something to snub your nose at.

However, coach Bill Belichick is clearly at his best when it comes to making a defense work, and this situation would be no different.

Trent Brown

With the Patriots already expecting to take an offensive tackle high in the draft, the thought of the team moving on from Trent Brown would sting a little less.

They’ve already added two additional veteran options at the position with Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson. Reiff getting guaranteed money on his contract is proof that he could have a big role for the team in 2023.

Granted, the Patriots would likely have to settle for drafting their rookie in the second round considering their first-rounder would probably be sent back to Baltimore in the trade for Jackson.

DeVante Parker

Things have already been tough on the Patriots at the receiver position. Losing DeVante Parker could put them in a bind, especially if Tyquan Thornton doesn’t make a massive second-year leap.

They’d still have Kendrick Bourne and JuJu Smith-Schuster, but the position could look even thinner than it did when Mac Jones was under center in 2022.

Parker could be one of those tough cuts the Patriots might have to take into consideration in a potential trade for Jackson.

