4 Patriots players the Bills must game plan for in Week 13

The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in Week 13 for a Monday Night Football meeting.

The Bills (7-4) are a slight home favorite over the Patriots (8-4), but as their recent surge insists, the Pats have talent on their roster.

With that, here are four players the Bills must game plan for heading into their upcoming game vs. the Patriots:

QB Mac Jones

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Game plan for the quarterback? Obviously. But specifically, the Bills need to game plan for the way the Patriots use Jones.

Many routes New England’s offense runs are short and setup for yards after the catch. Jones doesn’t take many risks deep and the Bills’ secondary, even without Tre’Davious White, has to be ready.

RB Damien Harris

Patriots running back Damien Harris. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Another way to make a rookie QB beat you? Make New England’s rushing attack irrelevant… which makes an offense one-dimensional.

The Bills defensive line playing better than the Patriots offensive line might be the biggest difference maker here. The effort it had against the Indianapolis Colts cannot happen again.

… But also prepare for Harris. He’s the Pats’ leading rusher with 643 yards.

ED Matthew Judon

Matthew Judon #9 of the New England Patriots. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

With 11.5 sacks, Judon has the third-most in the NFL. As a whole, the Bills offensive line can’t let him add to that total.

CB JC Jackson

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs a pass route against Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson (27) . (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs had two huge games against the Patriots last season. JC Jackson might’ve been covering him for much of those… but he’s still good.

Jackson had nine interceptions a year ago and 14 passes defended in 16 games. Through 12 contests this season, Jackson already has seven picks and 16 passes defended, which leads the league.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen shouldn’t and won’t completely ignore anyone covered by Jackson… but he has to respect him.

