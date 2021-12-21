4 Patriots placed on COVID-19 list ahead of Bills matchup

The highly-anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will be affected by COVID-19.

Both the Bills (8-6) and Patriots (9-5) announced positive tests for the virus on Monday.

The Patriots placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and linebackers Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone, and Ronnie Perkins.

They join Patriots tight end Dalton Keene and guard Yasir Durant on a growing designation.

The Bills are currently short-handed and hope a few key contributors test negative multiple times before Sunday and no additional positives show up. Starting offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and Jon Feliciano testes positive on Friday and Sunday, respectively. Rotational defensive pieces, linebacker Tyrel Dodson and defensive end A.J. Epenesa are on the reserve list as well.

Bourne would be a massive loss to a banged-up New England receiving group. Nelson Agholor left their game on Saturday with a head injury and N’Keal Harry needed to be helped off the field after taking a high hit.

Bourne leads the Patriots with 667 receiving yards and is second on the team with five touchdowns.

The three linebackers have combined for three tackles all season. Langi has all three.

A total of 47 players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday as a result of a positive test. The most the NFL has ever had in a single day.

Related