4 Patriots breakout candidates for the 2022 season

It has been a busy last year for the New England Patriots organization as they look to continue building for the future. After a playoff appearance in January, New England shifts its focus to the 2022 campaign.

New England will have a familiar group of players to help lead the charge, such as Mac Jones, Damien Harris, Hunter Henry, and Jakobi Meyers.

Beyond that, the organization has depth at several positions. Some of that depth got tested last season while others have been waiting in the wings for their opportunity to take the field. Now, 2022 could be their chance to shine.

Today, we take a look at four potential breakout candidates for the organization.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson feels like a strange name to put on this list. After all, he put up solid numbers last season. However, he should have the opportunity to really explode in his second year.

Stevenson carried the football 133 times for 606 yards and five touchdowns last season. He played well in the complementary role, as he backed up Damien Harris. He was able to get more reps towards the end of last season, and he was able to make his mark. His 107-yard performance, two touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars was memorable.

Now, he will have the chance to reach his full potential with a year of professional football under his belt. He should be able to at least maintain if not exceed his production from last season. He is undoubtedly a candidate to have a breakout year.

LB Mack Wilson

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Mack Wilson is another candidate who could really shine for the Patriots. He was acquired by New England in the Chase Winovich trade. Now, Wilson gets a chance to be a focal point of a New England linebacker group that is coming into next season with a lot of unknowns.

Wilson spent the first three years of his career with the Cleveland Browns. He has 163 tackles in four years of football. The most he ever recorded in a season was 82 in 2019. He also recorded his only sack that year.

Story continues

His numbers have tailed off a bit since that 2019 season. He has had 39 combined tackles in each of the last two seasons.

With a lot of questions surrounding New England’s linebacker group, Wilson could break out and be a key part of this group. He is a veteran who has experience, and that should help him stand out at a position the Patriots need production from.

DT Christian Barmore

Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Barmore was perhaps one of the Patriots’ most impressive picks from the 2021 draft. The Alabama product put the league on notice with his stellar play in 2021. It’s up to him to follow that up in 2022.

Barmore recorded 46 combined tackles last season to go along with a sack and a half. He was able to provide a major presence on the interior of the defense. Teams started double-teaming him once they saw his tendencies on film. He was a disruptive presence on a defense that desperately needed his athleticism and instincts on the inside.

Barmore could have the opportunity to really break out in the 2022 season. He already had a strong rookie campaign, and with a full offseason under his belt, he may be able to put up even better numbers in the fall.

LB Ronnie Perkins

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Ronnie Perkins was drafted by the Patriots in 2021. He was inactive for the first 13 games, before being placed on injured reserve in December. To put it plainly, he did not see the field much. That could change this year.

Many Patriots fans were upset that the team did not select linebackers in this past April’s draft. The truth is that Patriots have linebackers — they just haven’t been game-tested. Perkins is one of those players. There is no doubt he has talent. He recorded 98 tackles in three years at Oklahoma.

In his case, a breakout season may be as simple as him just seeing the field. Perkins seeing the field is going to be important for New England’s defense. Bill Belichick seems to be betting on certain players to make an impact. Perkins is one of those guys. This year could be his chance to really breakout, and become a defensive staple for the organization.

1

1

1

1