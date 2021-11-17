4 Panthers worthy of your 2022 Pro Bowl vote

Let the campaigning begin for your favorite Carolina Panthers, as voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl is now open. But this shouldn’t be about favoritism, right?

Our votes have to go to players who have earned them, not players we just like. So, if you’re looking to get a few Carolina guys on your ballot, here are four Panthers worthy of a click.

OT Taylor Moton

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Moton, for his four previous years of remarkably reliable work, was rewarded with a four-year, $72 million extension this offseason. And that work still hasn’t ceased.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder is turning in yet another solid campaign here in 2021—having been charged with zero sacks over 418 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. His pass-blocking efficiency rate (97.3 percent), a signature PFF stat, also ranks 13th amongst tackles who have logged at least 500 plays.

Oh, and there’s another stat to consider. Moton has been on the field for 700 snaps through 10 weeks—the sixth-most of any offensive player in the league. He’s, once again, proved to be a stable presence along an otherwise battered and talent-deficient front.

DE Haason Reddick

AP Photo/Ralph Freso

Like Moton, Reddick also put pen to paper this offseason—inking a one-year, $6 million pact with Carolina out of free agency. That deal has proved to be one of, if not the best bargain of the entire spring.

Reddick has been a major key in the Panthers’ defensive success in 2021, with the group having allowed the second-fewest yards per game (280.7) and the sixth-fewest points per game (19.3). His NFC-leading 9.5 sacks just might have something to do with that.

The former first-round pick is also 14th in the NFL in pressures (22) while leading the Panthers in quarterback hits (15) and tackles for a loss (11). The man who ranks second on the team in those categories is . . .

DE Brian Burns

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Reddick’s pass-rushing mate is worthy of your recognition as well. Burns hasn’t completely lit the football world on fire as we may have predicted heading into the season, but he’s still set opposing backfields ablaze.

The third-year end has totaled 6.0 sacks, 11 quarterback hits and nine tackles for a loss in his 10 games. His 79.1 pass-rushing grade from PFF, additionally, ranks fifth amongst edge players who have registered at least 300 snaps against the pass.

LB Shaq Thompson

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

The only knock on Thompson’s candidacy is his three-game absence due to a torn plantar fascia. Otherwise, it’s been a career year for the seventh-year backer.

Thompson has finally become the consistent, playmaking force the organization had drafted him to be back in 2015. Perhaps it’s the number change, but the six-foot, 230-pounder has been everything and more for this rising unit—from his performance to his intangibles.

For starters, he’s already doubled his interception total (one) from the six years prior through his first five games in 2021. He’s also now tied previous highs in pass deflections (five) and quarterback hits (six).

And if you’re still into those PFF marks, Thompson’s 90.5 grade in coverage is tops amongst all linebackers in 2021.

