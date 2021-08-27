4 Panthers to watch in preseason Week 3 vs. Steelers

If this was just any old preseason finale, most of you would be looking forward to getting it out of the way and moving on to games that actually count. But, in 2021, this isn’t any old preseason finale.

The Carolina Panthers will close out exhibition on Friday night when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers. And, in contrast to past summer closeout games, this one will feature the team’s top players.

So, here are four of them to keep an eye on.

QB Sam Darnold

This feels like a cheapie on our part. Like, of course we're looking forward to watching the team's new starting quarterback play more than a series. And, honestly, why shouldn't we be? Darnold was in for just one drive in last week's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. He completed one of his two attempts, with the completion coming on a solid rope of a throw on a hitch route to receiver Robby Anderson. https://twitter.com/1PantherPlace/status/1429220941570134023?s=20 The Panthers will look to play their starters for much, if not all, of the first half. This'll give us a decent sample into how comfortable Darnold may or may not be in the pocket, where the chemistry with his top targets currently stands and how creative he and offensive coordinator Joe Brady can get, even in this little preview.

LT Cameron Erving

See that smile? That's probably the same smile Erving had on his face following last week's performance against the Ravens. In his first real reps manning the blindside for Carolina, the seventh-year veteran was actually pretty darn impressive. He played into the second quarter of last Saturday's contest, presumably to get the looks he didn't while injured during much of training camp, and looked good doing so. https://twitter.com/JCohen_NFL/status/1430587917903306758?s=20 And look how happy he is! As long as he was healthy enough, Erving was always going to get his shot as the starting left tackle, even with Taylor Moton receiving an almost suspicious amount of work there in his absence. He can continue to solidify his spot for the time being tonight and make the team (and their fans) a little more comfortable in this latest stop on the left tackle carousel.

LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

Carter Jr. has secured the starting middle linebacker spot—lock, stock and barrel. This was the case even before the trade of free-agent signing Denzel Perryman, as head coach Matt Rhule announced the nod a day earlier. The fourth-year backer has earned praise from some notable names across the franchise, including former wideout Steve Smith and former teammate Luke Kuechly. That Kuechly guy may know a thing or two about playing the Mike in Carolina, by the way. With Carter Jr. officially anointed and recognized as a leader at the heart of this defense, let's see how high his confidence and comfort level continue to rise. That starts in this contest.

K Joey Slye

We could be seeing the end of an era tonight. Unless Slye snaps out of his funk, one that's made its way from some unimpressive preseason play to the practice field, the Panthers could be moving forward without him. They already tried to supply him with a wake-up call by signing Dominik Eberle. Now, on Thursday, they traded for Ryan Santoso, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound mountain of a kicker, to go head-to-head from here on out. Of course, there's not a whole lot to analyze when it comes to kickers. Just make the kicks and you're good. Slye, who's had the support of his team throughout this rough stretch, has to make his on Friday. [vertical-gallery id=639639]

