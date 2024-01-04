Advertisement

4 Panthers do not participate in Thursday’s practice

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

The Carolina Panthers got a bit healthier ahead of their regular-season finale.

Only four players were held out of practice on Thursday, including outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. The sixth-year defender remains in concussion protocol after a scary scene from the team’s Week 17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Haynes Sr. was held back in Jacksonville for medical testing, but returned to Charlotte on Monday.

Also out was kicker Eddy Piñeiro, who sustained a hamstring injury prior to kickoff on New Year’s Eve. If Piñeiro is unable to suit up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, the Panthers will likely roll with Matthew Wright—who was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Here’s the full injury report from this afternoon:

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game status

OLB Marquis Haynes Sr.

Concussion

DNP

DNP

P Johnny Hekker

Personal

DNP

DNP

K Eddy Piñeiro

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

RB Miles Sanders

Illness

DNP

Full

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Illness

DNP

Full

WR DJ Chark

Foot

Limited

Full

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

Ankle

Limited

Limited

CB Troy Hill

Concussion

Limited

Limited

CB Jaycee Horn

Toe

Limited

Limited

G Cade Mays

Finger

Limited

Limited

OLB Brian Burns

Knee

Full

Full

OT Taylor Moton

Knee

Full

Full

QB Bryce Young

Back

Full

Full

LB Tae Davis

Illness

DNP

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire