4 Panthers do not participate in Thursday’s practice
The Carolina Panthers got a bit healthier ahead of their regular-season finale.
Only four players were held out of practice on Thursday, including outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. The sixth-year defender remains in concussion protocol after a scary scene from the team’s Week 17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Haynes Sr. was held back in Jacksonville for medical testing, but returned to Charlotte on Monday.
Also out was kicker Eddy Piñeiro, who sustained a hamstring injury prior to kickoff on New Year’s Eve. If Piñeiro is unable to suit up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, the Panthers will likely roll with Matthew Wright—who was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday.
Here’s the full injury report from this afternoon:
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game status
OLB Marquis Haynes Sr.
Concussion
DNP
DNP
P Johnny Hekker
Personal
DNP
DNP
K Eddy Piñeiro
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
RB Miles Sanders
Illness
DNP
Full
WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Illness
DNP
Full
WR DJ Chark
Foot
Limited
Full
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
Ankle
Limited
Limited
CB Troy Hill
Concussion
Limited
Limited
CB Jaycee Horn
Toe
Limited
Limited
G Cade Mays
Finger
Limited
Limited
OLB Brian Burns
Knee
Full
Full
OT Taylor Moton
Knee
Full
Full
QB Bryce Young
Back
Full
Full
LB Tae Davis
Illness
DNP