4 Panthers do not participate in Thursday’s practice

The Carolina Panthers got a bit healthier ahead of their regular-season finale.

Only four players were held out of practice on Thursday, including outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. The sixth-year defender remains in concussion protocol after a scary scene from the team’s Week 17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Haynes Sr. was held back in Jacksonville for medical testing, but returned to Charlotte on Monday.

Also out was kicker Eddy Piñeiro, who sustained a hamstring injury prior to kickoff on New Year’s Eve. If Piñeiro is unable to suit up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, the Panthers will likely roll with Matthew Wright—who was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Here’s the full injury report from this afternoon:

Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. Concussion DNP DNP P Johnny Hekker Personal DNP DNP K Eddy Piñeiro Hamstring DNP DNP RB Miles Sanders Illness DNP Full WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette Illness DNP Full WR DJ Chark Foot Limited Full LB Kamu Grugier-Hill Ankle Limited Limited CB Troy Hill Concussion Limited Limited CB Jaycee Horn Toe Limited Limited G Cade Mays Finger Limited Limited OLB Brian Burns Knee Full Full OT Taylor Moton Knee Full Full QB Bryce Young Back Full Full LB Tae Davis Illness DNP

