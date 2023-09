Matt Corral wasn’t the only freshly-cut Carolina Panther who just found a new home.

Four players who did not make the initial 53-man roster cut for the Panthers this summer were signed to practice squads on Thursday. They are as follows:

DT Bravvion Roy: Baltimore Ravens

WR C.J. Saunders: Atlanta Falcons

K Matthew Wright: San Francisco 49ers

CB Keith Taylor: Kansas City Chiefs

