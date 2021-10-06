4 Packers, including 2 unexpected names, make PFF’s first quarter All-Pro team in 2021

It’s no longer surprising to see Davante Adams and Jaire Alexander on any kind of “All-Pro” list. The two superstars both made the “First-Quarter All-Pro Team” at Pro Football Focus after terrific starts to the 2021 season.

What is surprising is seeing two additions made by Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst also make the team of standouts.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and punter Corey Bojorquez were both included among PFF’s second-team All-Pros through four games.

Gutekunst and the Packers might have solved two struggling positions at little to no cost this offseason.

Campbell, who signed a cheap one-year deal to join the Packers in May, has been fantastic, both against the run and in coverage. The sixth-year veteran looks physical playing downhill and he’s making a bunch of plays on underneath throws in coverage. Through four games, Campbell has provided a massive upgrade at linebacker.

The same can be said at punter with Bojorquez, who was acquired via trade with the Rams at final cuts. He is averaging 4.5 seconds of hangtime and excelling at either pinning returners along the sideline or eliminating the return altogether with a directional punt out of bounds. His net average is 42.9 yards. The cost to get him was a swapping of future late-round picks.

Adams, an All-Pro last season, is the No. 1 receiver in football at PFF, while Alexander – who was also an All-Pro in 2020 – is on the second team at cornerback. The two are elite players, and they’ve played like it to start this season.

But Campbell and Bojorquez, two players acquired for almost nothing, are huge surprises.

Through four weeks, the Packers have the second-highest rated linebacker (among linebackers with at least 150 snaps) and the second-highest rated punter. Who could have guessed that?

