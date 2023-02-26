4 options for Colts to replace Bubba Ventrone

The Cleveland Browns hired former Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone last week.

The move ended weeks of speculation about Ventrone’s status with the organization and left a significant void to fill both on the field and in the locker room.

Ventrone is a phenomenal coach whose talents catapulted the Colts’ special teams unit to elite ranking. Replacing him will be difficult, but the team has some formidable options to consider under new head coach Shane Steichen.

Here are four options for replacing Bubba Ventrone:

Joe Pannunzio, Philadelphia Eagles

Current role: Assistant special teams coordinator

With Shane Steichen now at the helm, the team may explore his previous ties. If so, assistant special teams coordinator Joe Pannunzio of the Eagles likely becomes the first option. He has over 40 years of experience coaching at the NFL and collegiate levels.

His experience could prove pivotal because he’s previously held front-office positions with the Eagles that align well with the Colts’ genuine desire to hire a coach and a staff that leads men and develops players.

Rich Bisaccia, Green Bay Packers

Current role: Special teams coordinator

During their head coach search, the Colts interviewed Green Bay’s special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. Bisaccia would bring over 20 years of experience, including multiple stints as special teams coordinator with the Buccaneers, Chargers, Cowboys, and Packers.

Bisaccia, who is widely respected, could also make a case for being able to develop players and lead men as he capitalized on his 2021 interim coach title and led the Raiders to the playoffs despite a tumultuous season.

It would be a lateral move so the Colts would likely need to add another title like assistant head coach if they really wanted this to happen.

Joe Hastings, Indianapolis Colts

Current role: Assistant special teams coach

It’s often said that when a position of significance is available, organizations should look in-house first, as there is potentially a talent that may be overlooked. Should the Colts choose this route, assistant special teams coach Joe Hastings is a prime candidate.

Hastings, a former wide receiver, has been with the organization since 2021 and was critical in propelling the special teams unit to its top-tier rankings. He brings six years of coaching experience, including one season in player personnel, and would bring much-needed stability to a team that needs it.

Joe DeCamillis, Los Angeles Rams (formerly)

Current role: Former special teams coordinator

As part of a massive coaching overall, the Rams cut ties with five coaches, including veteran special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis. Unlike the candidates mentioned, DeCamillis has no potential links to the organization and would be a wild-card candidate.

DeCamillis has been coaching special teams since 1988 and has spent time with the Broncos, Jaguars, Falcons, Giants, Bears, and Rams. Though his tenure with the Rams produced a mixed bag, he has two Super Bowl rings (including during his time with the Rams) that could carry weight with the front office.

