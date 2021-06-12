4 offensive takeaways from Jags OTAs

The Jacksonville Jaguars started their organized team sessions on May 24 and wrapped the process up on Thursday. The next step will be a three-day mandatory minicamp period held on June 15-17.

However, before we get to that point, it’s worth mentioning that the Jags three-phase OTA process presented the media with a lot of takeaways, even with them only being able to attend three practices. Let’s take a look at some of the takeaways that were garnered from the offense, which will need to take a major step forward in 2021.

Trevor Lawrence had ups and downs, but that should've been expected

Jaguars (16) QB Trevor Lawrence during drills at Thursday's OTA session. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their Thursday session of organized team activity at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field, May 27, 2021.

We couldn't start this post without talking about the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence. Based on what's been gathered through limited access to OTAs it seems as though he's been up and down, but fans should've expected that (even for the No. 1 overall pick) as he's in the early stages of translating to the NFL. During the OTA session held on May 27, coach Urban Meyer told the media that Lawrence had a "great day" during the previous practice and was "okay" during the current session. Meyer noted that the offense, in general, struggled due to the focus being shifted to the red-zone situations. There was also a lot made of Tuesday's session as the defense had a four-interception day against the defense. Lawrence threw two pick-sixes that day. He was also limited with some minor hamstring tightness that wasn't expected to keep him out for the next practice. With the media not having a chance to attend, it's unknown if he returned to the field and looked better on Thursday, but regardless, there is plenty of time ahead for Lawrence to correct his mistakes and get healthy. Many of Lawrence's teammates have already gone on to praise Lawrence's abilities and his coaches seem to like his ability not to get too high or low. With OTAs over, his next test will be mandatory minicamp (June 15-17), which will present fans with another opportunity to get an update on him.

Gardner Minshew should be viewed as the Jags' No. 2 quarterback

Aug 17, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) looks to pass the ball during training camp at Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

With Lawrence being the No. 1 overall pick, the probability of him starting Week 1 is high. But even with that being the case, having a solid backup will be an important part of putting together the roster, and if the Jags had to make a decision there today, it should be Gardner Minshew II. Minshew entered the offseason with questions about him being traded, and while those won't go anywhere, Minshew does hold some value on the roster. Throughout his first two seasons he started in 20 games, and it's showing when looking at his performance and comparing it to C.J. Beathard. Now, this isn't to say Minshew has looked lights out during OTAs, but he's one of the players Meyer spoke on this week, praising his competitive spirit. "Yeah, he’s done a nice job," said Meyer. "He’s one of the leaders on offense, his greatest quality is competitive sport." The big thing with Minshew is that his name should be a hot one in trade conversations because of the position he plays. That said, it probably wouldn't be wise for the Jags to trade him unless the compensation is fair for the simple fact that he has the potential to be one of the better backups in the league. However, if his mind is set on going somewhere that will give him a shot to start, it could be an interesting next few weeks that Jags fans may have to buckle up for and watch unfold.

Tim Tebow isn't getting any special treatment by the staff, and other TEs on the roster have stood out

Jaguars (84) TE Chris Manhertz and (85) TE Tim Tebow stretch during Thursday's OTA session. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their Thursday session of organized team activity at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field, May 27, 2021.

Jki 052721 Jagsotas 06

A lot was made of Tim Tebow’s signing in May, as the former first-round pick returned to football. As expected, though, he's not being treated any differently than the other players on the roster. Meyer, his former coach at Florida, has done his best not to let the efforts of the rest of the tight end group go unnoticed, while also making it known that Tebow has a tall task on his hands if he wants to make the team. "... But [Tebow is] 1 of 90, trying to make the team. He has improved, it's all new for him, but Tyler Bowen is doing a good job with our tight ends as a whole," Meyer said last month when asked about Tebow. "[James] O'Shaughnessy and [Ben] Ellefson in particular, are—if you watch a video [from] last year and if you watch them practice now, it's night.and day; those guys have really improved. Their positions are trending upward, they're doing a nice job." In addition to O'Shaughnessy and Ellefson standing out, many have also taken note of free-agent pickup Chris Manhertz. https://twitter.com/ashlynrsullivan/status/1398086428614082563?s=20 When asked by Rich Eisen last week, Meyer didn't want to put a number on Tebow's chances to make the roster as he admitted Tebow was dealing with unfamiliar territory. "What’s the percentage of making the team? We don’t know, this is uncharted water, this is gonna be very difficult, but he’s been doing great," Meyer said to Eisen. "He’s been doing great in practice, he’s learning the offense as you can imagine. He’s working as hard as anybody. I see a good camaraderie amongst the team and Tim, and it’s been good so far." Ultimately, we'll know more about Tebow when the pads go on. It will be also interesting to see if he's used at other positions down the road, which should give him a better chance to make the roster than solely playing tight end.

Laviska Shenault Jr. continues to elevate himself

Aug 17, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) looks on during training camp at Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Laviska Shenault Jr. was one of the Jags' bright spots last season and he's picked up where he left off in OTAs, making a wide variety of plays. What makes his performance even more impressive over the past few weeks is that he's flourished within a crowded group that includes notables DJ Chark Jr. and Marvin Jones Jr. When asked about the second-year receiver, Meyer went as far as calling Shenault one of the Jags' top offensive threats at the moment. "Yeah, he’s one of our best playmakers on offense," Meyer said Tuesday. "He’s a guy that’s right, in the right position, at that age gap. I love who he is, I love the way he practices, he’s been there every day. He’s a great puzzle piece for us to have on offense, plus his attitude every day is fantastic."

Meyer isn't the only one who has taken note of Shenault's playmaking ability as several media members have been impressed by him, too.

https://twitter.com/1010XL/status/1403444997031182336?s=20

https://twitter.com/ashlynrsullivan/status/1402405809590517764?s=20

With the Jags drafting Travis Etienne to be a slash weapon for the offense, many felt that would hurt Shenault's chances to make an impact, but the Jags are making it work it seems. That said, don't be surprised to see the former Colorado standout spending most (if not all) of his time at receiver this offseason as he proved to be a handful as a pass-catcher last season.

