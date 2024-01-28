4 offensive coordinator candidates still coaching the Browns could be waiting on

The Cleveland Browns have yet to hire an offensive coordinator. Could they be waiting on the likes of Klint Kubiak or Joe Bleymaier to end their season first?

The Browns cannot currently interview any coaches of teams still playing football. This means if there is a candidate they like to fill their vacancy at offensive coordinator on the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, or Kansas City Chiefs, they will need to wait for their season to end first.

Two of those teams will be freed up by the end of today.

This could explain why they have yet to hire a new offensive coordinator despite interviewing five different candidates, including Kellen Moore and Jerrod Johnson. However, are they done interviewing candidates as the search enters its third week?

Here are five candidates the Browns could be waiting to interview instead of jumping the gun and hiring someone without doing their complete due diligence.

49ers' passing game specialist

The son of Kevin Stefanski’s mentor, Gary Kubiak. Klint was the offensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos under the abysmal campaign of Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson.

Throughout his career, Kubiak and Stefanski have worked together with the Vikings, and he has worked with the likes of Kyle Shanahan and Bill Musgrave. He is currently on Shanahan’s staff in San Francisco.

Chiefs' passing game coordinator Joe Bleymaier

Under Andy Reid, Bleymaier has coached the tight ends, quarterbacks, and took over as the passing game specialist this season in Kansas City.

49ers' QB coach Brian Griese

The NFL veteran and stepped into the role of quarterbacks coach with the 49ers this season. This is his first year of coaching, so this one may be a massive leap.

Lions' passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand

Don’t get too excited here. Engstrand is expected to take over as the offensive coordinator in Detroit as Ben Johnson is going to get a head coaching gig (with the Washington Commanders) when the Lions’ season ends.

49ers' TE coach Brian Fleury

A well-seasoned coach, Fleury has already interviewed with the New England Patriots before the deadline to interview active coaches. An advantage to Fleury: he has experience coaching on both sides of the football and would be prepared to identify how to exploit NFL defenses.

He even coached the linebackers in Cleveland at one point in his career!

