4 observations after Cavaliers send Bulls to their 3rd straight loss

The Bulls dropped to 1-4 with a 117-111 loss to the Cavaliers in Cleveland Wednesday night. Here are four observations:

Defense and rebounding continue to be huge issues

The Cavaliers made their first nine shots in the final period, outscoring the Bulls 37-29. They shot 64.9% in the second half.

They also outrebounded the Bulls 47-32. This is after the Knicks posted a plus-25 in the rebounding department Monday night.

Perhaps the most ignominious moment came when Kevin Porter Jr. blocked Kris Dunn's attempt and dribbled to the other end for a dunk and six-point lead. Or maybe it was when Collin Sexton backcut Zach LaVine and dunked.

Jim Boylen played Thad Young over Lauri Markkanen down the stretch

Young replaced Markkanen with 7 minutes, 12 seconds remaining. And Markkanen didn't re-enter.

Markkanen finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in 27 minutes, while Young posted 14 points and five rebounds in 23 minutes. Young is one of the league's best at deflections and taking charges, and the Bulls' second-half defense was atrocious.

Still, it's not a good look to see one of the building blocks of the rebuild benched. After the game, Boylen told reporters in Cleveland that Young was doing a good job and decided to ride with the veteran.

Jim Boylen explains why he went with Thad over Lauri down the stretch pic.twitter.com/yi6uwnA79i — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) October 31, 2019

Some of Boylen's gambling is working

This is the second time in five games that Boylen has trusted a starter with two first-quarter fouls. It's a risky move, to be sure. But in both the opener at Charlotte and Wednesday night, players rewarded Boylen's trust.

This time, it was Wendell Carter Jr., who woke up with inflammation near his eyes that put his status for the game in jeopardy. Carter played---and didn't pick up another foul after Boylen left him out there in the first quarter.

In the opener, Zach LaVine picked up two quick fouls and later added a third as Boylen kept him out there. But he didn't foul out. Boylen said after the game that his decision-making in such instances is based on matchups, conversations with the player and his gut.

Speaking of gambling, Boylen tried his first coach's challenge of the season---and won. Officials overturned a foul on Luke Kornet after Boylen's challenge and a video review. The Bulls lost the subsequent jump ball.

Otto Porter Jr. flashed some aggressiveness

The proud veteran cracked double-figure scoring for the first time this season. Porter did it mostly by attacking the rim and also drawing fouls off offensive rebounds.

But Porter, who finished with 15 points, didn't make much impact down the stretch. Like many of his teammates.

