4 numbers of note from Steelers snap counts vs the Ravens

Now that we’ve had an opportunity to re-watch the Pittsburgh Steelers thrilling comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens and pour over the numbers, we wanted to share a few interesting numbers from the Steelers snap counts.

Robert Spillane the iron man

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers had three defensive players play all 52 defensive snaps. And one of those players also played double-digit special teams snaps. That was inside linebacker Robert Spillane. Spillane might feel like the team doesn’t consider him a starter but there’s no doubt they treat him like one. Spillane is in line for a big raise at the end of the year and games like this is why he should get it.

5 snaps for Devin Bush

NFL Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush

It really feels like Devin Bush’s days are numbered with Pittsburgh. On Sunday, even after Myles Jack went out of the game, Bush stayed on the sidelines. In the end, he only had five defensive snaps compared to 26 snaps for rookie Mark Robinson.

Jaylen Warren remains highly productive

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

If running back Jaylen Warren is on the field, there’s a good chance he’s going to be involved. Warren played 28 snaps and finished with 15 touches. Warren rushed for 76 yards and had 22 receiving yards.

3 missed snaps for Minkah Fitzpatrick

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

If you were watching the game you saw safety Minkah Fitzpatrick go down with what looked like a nasty ankle injury. It really looked like he could have been done for the night. Instead, Fitzpatrick missed only three snaps in the entire game and made the interception to seal the victory.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire