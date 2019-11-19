4 notable post-bye week updates from Seahawks HC Pete Carroll

The Seattle Seahawks returned to work on Monday for a bonus practice following the team's Week 11 bye.

Pete Carroll spoke to reporters following the session and provided a few interesting updates regarding Seattle's roster and other NFL headlines. Here's what you need to know from the presser.

1. Tyler Lockett (leg) is on the mend

Lockett spent two nights at Stanford hospital to make sure his leg contusion didn't worsen. Carroll said initially there was fear of compartment syndrome developing. Carroll said he felt badly for Lockett as it's "always a weird feeling" leaving guys behind.

The good news is that Lockett is on the road to recovery, and there's still a chance that he plays in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"He's doing better," Carroll said. "We'll know more later in the week, but we're hoping – planning on him being able to play. He's got to show it to us, so we'll see."

2. Seattle looking at a TE swap in Week 12

Unlike Lockett, Carroll wasn't as positive about Luke Willson (hamstring).

"It's going to take Luke a bit. I don't think he'll have a chance to make it back this week. We'll see what happens."

That all but assures that the Seahawks will activate Ed Dickson off of Injured Reserve. The deadline to do so is 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Jordan Roos is a likely roster casualty in order to make room for Dickson. Phil Haynes would become the backup center if that ended up being the case. Wilson could also be an IR candidate if they deem his hamstring injury severe enough to warrant such a move.

"We've been waiting for the opportunity to get Ed to go," Carroll said. "We're thinking that's where we're going to go with this."

3. A potential opportunity coming for Ugo Amadi

Seattle's fourth-round pick has been a staple on special teams and has flourished into a standout gunner on punt coverage. But apparently he's been progressing on defense as well.

"He's doing really well," Carroll said. "He's been a playmaker on special teams throughout. His opportunities will continue to come about because he's been so consistent in everything he's doing. He hasn't done anything that isn't good.

"I'm anxious for him to contribute more. He's been with us long enough that it's time for him to get some more opportunities."

Amadi is working primarily at nickel while getting a few reps at safety as well. Given that Jamar Taylor has struggled a bit in recent weeks, Carroll hinted that Amadi's time could be coming.

"He's in a competitive situation," Carroll said of Taylor. "He has to keep doing well to hold his spot."

4. Seattle misses Colin Kaepernick's workout.

Carroll said that the Seahawks sent a representative to attend Kaepernick's workout on Saturday in Atlanta. However, once the location was moved last minute away from the Falcons practice facility, Carroll said that logistics didn't work out.

"I was real curious to see how the workout went," Carroll said. "Just competing as always."

That feels a bit odd to me. If 27 teams were apparently able to make it at one location, it's weird that only eight were able to make it to the revised location. The high school was reportedly only an hour or so away from the Falcons facility. It kind of seems like a statement being made by the teams who opted not to make the drive.

