4 non 1st-round picks we can’t wait to watch play on offense in 2023

The 2023 NFL draft class is a perfect example of just how athletic and pro-ready college players have become. We’ve already given you the defenders we can’t wait to watch and now here are the picks on offense we want to see shine.

QB Will Levis - Tennessee Titans

We might be a little biased but we think Levis not only wins the starting job with the Titans at some point but is going to play incredibly well. He’s supremely talented and is going into the season with a chip on his shoulder for falling to the second round.

WR Charlie Jones - Cincinnati Bengals



2024 is going to be the year for Charlie Jones but the Bengals are a smart team and will find ways to get him the football as a rookie as well. Jones is electric with the football in his hands and a lot of fun to watch.

RB Eric Gray - New York Giants

Opportunities might be limited but we can’t wait to see Eric Gray bring his violent rushing style to the NFL.

RB De'Von Achane - Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins want to build the fastest offense in the NFL and the addition of De’Von Achane helps make that happen. We can’t wait to see how the Dolphins coaches find ways to get Achane in the open field.

