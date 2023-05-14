4 non 1st-round picks we can’t wait to watch play on defense in 2023

The 2023 NFL draft class was loaded with defensive players and some teams got real bargains on the second and even third days. Here are four defensive players not taken in the first round we can’t wait to see play in 2023.

LB Trenton Simpson - Baltimore Ravens

When you think about great linebackers, you think about the Baltimore Ravens. It is borderline criminal the Ravens got a linebacker the quality of Trenton Simpson with the No. 86 overall pick but we can’t wait to see how they utilize his ridiculous athleticism.

EDGE DJ Johnson - Carolina Panthers

Every defense needs a few bullies and while DJ Johnson isn’t the flashiest pass rusher in this class but he has the kind of game that will draw eyes. Johnson went to the Carolina Panthers in the third round and we want to see him using those violent hands to overpower offensive linemen.

LB DeMarvion Overshown - Dallas Cowboys

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Another linebacker who went in the third round who is going to far outplay their draft slot is DeMarvion Overshown. The Dallas Cowboys got themselves an athletic playmaker who might not have a true position in the NFL but in the right hands will be allowed to freestyle and make plays.

CB Riley Moss - Denver Broncos

There might be some debate about where Riley Moss but make no mistake, he’s a cornerback. His ball skills are what sets him apart and should have warranted him a higher pick but the Denver Broncos got themselves a player who finds the football.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire