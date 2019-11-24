4 NFL Week 12 games to watch

Week 12 in the NFL features a few tantalizing potential postseason matchups. Here are four games to watch Sunday:

Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos, 1:00 p.m. E.T. on CBS — This game doesn't jump out at you on paper, but it's a big one for the playoff-hopeful Bills. After this, they've got four straight games against playoff-caliber teams before closing out the season against the New York Jets. Buffalo could obviously win at least a couple of those games, but they could also be looking at a late season collapse if they don't take care of business against Denver at home. The Broncos, while 3-7, have been competitive in most of their games, so it won't be an easy win for the Bills.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 p.m. E.T. on Fox — The Eagles can't quite get a run going, but they continue to hang around. Defeating a team as talented as the Seahawks would be a huge boost as they chase the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. Seattle, meanwhile, will look to keep pace with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West. They're also very much in the running for homefield advantage.

New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Fox — The Patriots are trying to pick up their second straight win over a team from the NFC East in the hopes of improving to 10-1. Dallas, behind the play of quarterback Dak Prescott, is seeking a signature win on the road in Foxborough, Massachusetts, which would also keep them ahead of the Eagles for the time being.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC — Sunday night's primetime game features two of the best teams in the NFC. San Francisco continues to roll, while Green Bay is coming off a loss and another iffy performance in which they scraped out a win. But they're still one of the teams to beat in a loaded conference. This could be a thriller.

