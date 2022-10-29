4 NFL draft prospects for the Steelers to watch in Ohio State vs Penn State

The biggest college football game on the Saturday schedule is No. 2 Ohio State vs No. 13 Penn State. This is a game the Pittsburgh Steelers need to keep a close eye on as this game is loaded with NFL draft prospects Pittsburgh could consider. Here are several big ones.

OT Paris Johnson Jr.-Ohio State

Johnson is a top-three tackle prospect in this draft and is sure to go in the top half of the first round. he has NFL-caliber length and size. Johnson is a finisher in the run game and plays with exceptional intensity.

Height: 6-6

Weight: 310lbs

CB Joey Porter Jr.-Penn State

Son of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter and local hero, Porter Jr. is a long, rangy cornerback who excels in man coverage and shows off impressive ball skills.

Height: 6-2

Weight: 192lbs

EDGE Zach Harrison-Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Harrison’s size makes him something of a tweener in the Steelers defense but his ridiculous athleticism for a man his size makes him too good to pass up.

Height: 6-6

Weight: 270lbs

OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu-Penn State

Psumedia

Fashanu is something of a tweener with some projecting him more of a guard but he looks the part of a big, powerful right tackle in the Steelers scheme.

Height: 6-6

Weight: 321lbs

CB Lathan Ransom-Ohio State

Ohio State has a knack for turning out long press corners and Ransom is the next great one. Physical, a solid run defender and fearless in coverage. Also has some positional versatility at safety.

Height: 6-1

Weight: 205lbs

DT PJ Mustipher-Penn State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Mustipher has a huge frame that could hold another 10 pounds of body weight which should help him with concerns over leverage and pad height.

Height: 6-4

Weight: 321lbs

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire