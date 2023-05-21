4 NFL draft prospect tandems to track this season

This happens to NFL fans every year. You have a position and player in mind for your team. And in the process of the draft one of two things happen.

First, the player you covet goes off the board before your team can select them and then when your team makes their pick, they choose a different guy at that same position.

If this doesn’t happen, it goes the other way. your team goes off the clock and your guy is there but your team ignores all your draft crushes and drafts a different player at the same position. You’re crushed because they somehow think they know better.

In going through the first round of the 2023 NFL draft we found these four draft pick pairs that will be sure to be compared over the 2023 season and well beyond.

RBs Bijan Robinson vs Jahmyr Gibbs

Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

CBs Emmanuel Forbes vs Christian Gonzalez

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

WRs Zay Flowers vs Jordan Addison

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

DEs Myles Murphy vs Nolan Smith

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

