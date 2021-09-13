All 4 NFC North teams lose during Week 1 of 2021 season

Seven of the eight NFL divisions recorded at least one win during Week 1 of the 2021 season. The only division to go 0-4? The NFC North.

All four teams lost on Sunday. The Detroit Lions’ comeback attempt against the San Francisco 49ers fell short, the Minnesota Vikings fumbled away a chance to win in overtime and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Green Bay Packers got blown out by the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville and the Chicago Bears were no match for the Rams in Los Angeles.

The silver lining? All four teams are still tied for first place at 0-1.

It’s likely the Packers will exit Week 1 with the least amount of points and the worst point differential in the NFL. Matt LaFleur’s team scored only three points and lost by 35 points. The Bears joined the Packers as one of four teams to lose by 20 or more points. The Lions trailed by 28 in the second half but rallied late and lost by only eight. The Vikings trailed by 14 in the second half but rallied late and lost on a field goal in overtime.

Three of the four teams (Packers, Lions, Bears) suffered a loss inside the conference in Week 1. And three of the four teams (Packers, Bears, Vikings) lost away from home.

Can the NFC North bounce back in Week 2?

The Packers and Lions will face off on Monday night at Lambeau Field. The Bears play the 1-0 Bengals, while the Vikings go on the road to play the 1-0 Arizona Cardinals.

NFC North Team W-L PD Up next 1. Vikings 0-1 -3 at Cardinals 1. Lions 0-1 -8 at Packers 1. Bears 0-1 -20 vs. Bengals 1. Packers 0-1 -35 vs. Lions

