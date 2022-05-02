4 moves the Steelers still need to make this offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been winning the offseason. Big moves in free agency, a rock-solid draft and Pittsburgh should once again be competitive in the AFC North. But the work isn’t finished. Here are four things that still need to happen before the start of the season.

Get Minkah Fitzpatrick his contract extension

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Minkah Fitzpatrick is one of the best safeties in all of the NFL. Pittsburgh needs to get him locked up long term so they don’t go into the final year of his rookie contract without the security of knowing he is staying.

Sign a veteran edge rusher

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

I’m honestly shocked the Steelers didn’t use a day two draft pick on an edge rusher to play behind Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt. After the Melvin Ingram debacle last season, Pittsburgh has no depth at the position at all. Since passing on the draft, they must now find an adequate veteran who doesn’t mind being part of a rotation.

Sort out the Stephon Tuitt situation

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers are staying tight lipped about the status of defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt. On one hand this feels like it means he is returning for 2022 but the team did spend a third-round pick on DeMarvin Leal, who could be his replacement.

Sign a veteran running back

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The other position I really thought the Steelers would address in the draft and didn’t was running back. Pittsburgh has very little talent behind Najee Harris and there were some really nice options out there. Instead, Pittsburgh is either going to go with the group they have or they could seek out a more established veteran, especially after the next round of cap cuts.

1

1