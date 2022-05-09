4 moves the Saints should make after signing Tyrann Mathieu

We’re moving into the next phase of the New Orleans Saints offseason, with a small crowd of first-years and tryout players converging on the practice facility soon for rookie minicamps. And with the 2023 compensatory draft picks deadline behind them, the Saints have started making moves — a big one being the arrival of Tyrann Mathieu, a hometown hero and Pro Bowl safety who should do a lot to help replace the leadership New Orleans lost when Malcolm Jenkins retired earlier this year.

But that’s just the beginning. With plenty of free agents still waiting to see where they’ll be playing in 2022, the Saints are well-positioned to get more help ahead of training camp. They should still rank among league leaders in salary cap space once Mathieu’s contract is on the books. Here are four moves we’d like to see the Saints make as we move into the summer:

Re-sign Kwon Alexander

Alexander made a free agent visit with the New York Jets and his old defensive coordinator Robert Saleh (now the head coach there), but nothing has come of it just yet, and there’s still room for him in New Orleans. The Saints did spend a late-round pick on D’Marco Jackson but he figures to play special teams and back up Demario Davis at middle linebacker. With Pete Werner slotted in to start next to Davis on the weak side, Alexander would provide excellent depth and bring a lot of energy to the locker room. He’s experienced and athletic enough to take snaps on the strong side while stepping in for Werner on passing downs if needed. Given his injury history, maybe a reduced role like this makes the most sense at this point in his career.

Sign Jarvis Landry

The Saints and Browns have been most often connected to Landry in reporting throughout his excursion into free agency, but Cleveland appears to have moved on after selecting two receivers in the 2022 draft. Unless a surprise team with cash to burn jumps in, Landry is going to have to settle for significantly less than the $20 million per year he was initially seeking. Maybe that was discussed during his visit at the team facility. New Orleans just might be his best landing spot with Michael Thomas and Chris Olave commanding attention out on the perimeter. They could free up Landry to deal damage from the slot, giving Jameis Winston an ideal target in short-yardage situations. If Landry can sign with the Saints on a prove-it deal and recast himself as a serious threat to score in the red zone and reliable option on third downs, maybe he gets a contract more to his liking next year.

Sign Sony Michel

Like Landry, Michel is another veteran free agent who recently visited the Saints in New Orleans. And he could help in some of the same ways as an experienced backup, which the Saints need worse than most with Alvin Kamara likely to be suspended for six games this season. Michel led the Rams in rushing yards last season and could be a good fit next to Mark Ingram II in a rotation. You’d hope someone like undrafted rookie Abram Smith can impress in training camp and carve out a role, but Michel is much more of a proven quantity. It’s important that the Saints surround Jameis Winston with as much talent as possible to put him in a position to thrive. If Michel is wanting a contract too rich for New Orleans’ blood, there are other capable free agents out there like Justin Jackson and Phillip Lindsay.

Extend C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The Saints have worked to re-up players in the final years of their rookie deals before, including former first rounders Marshon Lattimore and Ryan Ramczyk, and Gardner-Johnson fits the mold as another young impact player whose contract expires next spring. It would be really nice to see the Saints reward their slot defender with a solid contract and get some stability in the secondary after all the changes they’ve endured this offseason. Having Gardner-Johnson, Lattimore, Tyrann Mathieu, and Marcus Maye under contract for the next few years would be highly valuable. Other players who are on track to become free agents next offseason include center Erik McCoy, defensive tackle Daivd Onyemata, and wide receiver Deonte Harty. Getting any of them re-inked ahead of schedule would be big.

