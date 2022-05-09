4 moves the Rams should consider following the 2022 NFL draft

The Los Angeles Rams filled out their roster last weekend through the draft, selecting eight players and signing another 17 undrafted free agents. That gives them 25 rookies who will compete for roster spots this offseason in hopes of making the team.

As good as the Rams’ roster looks right now, they may not be done making moves. There are still plenty of starting-caliber free agents available and the Rams are never reluctant to make trades as they see fit.

Here are four moves they should consider making now that the draft is in the rearview mirror.

Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham still hasn’t been signed despite the fact that he no longer counts against the compensatory pick formula. His availability is almost entirely because of his knee injury, which will cause him to miss about half the season.

The Rams are still interested in Beckham, and he recently tweeted that he will gladly sign a contract with them if they send him a real offer. That suggests he wants to return to Los Angeles, but the Rams are lowballing him – like many other teams probably are. They aren’t desperate for wide receiver help, but his impact on the offense was obvious last season.

Sign Melvin Ingram

Ingram is one of the top pass rushers left on the market who could be had for a reasonable price. Coming out of the draft, the Rams haven’t added any meaningful help to their outside linebacker group this offseason and the loss of Von Miller was a huge one.

They could get by with the group that they currently have opposite Leonard Floyd, but it would greatly benefit them to add some pass-rush help and Ingram provides exactly that. If they don’t make any other additions, they’ll be left with Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis as the secondary edge rushers alongside Floyd.

Trade David Long Jr.

Heading into the draft, the Rams were severely lacking talent and depth and talent at cornerback. But in one day alone, they added three players: Troy Hill, Decobie Durant and Derion Kendrick. That doesn’t fully make Long expendable because he could still be a starter, but he’s also in the final year of his contract and has a ton of competition.

Robert Rochell, Durant and Kendrick could all be starters, and if the Rams re-sign Dont’e Deayon, he’ll also have a chance to compete at the nickel spot. The Rams won’t get much for Long if they do trade him, but if they’re not confident he’ll contribute in meaningful ways, they could recoup a pick to help make up for the one they traded for Hill.

Sign James Bradberry

Bradberry was just released by the Giants on Monday in what was strictly a cap-saving move for a team with a lack of money due to the previous regime of David Gettleman. Bradberry is still a great cornerback who will start somewhere, and the Rams should at least see what kind of contract he’s looking for.

On his previous deal, he was making $14.5 million per year. He probably won’t get that again, but he’s deserving of $10 million annually. Whether the Rams go that high is unclear, but let’s not forget, they were in the mix to sign Stephon Gilmore before acquiring Hill.

If Bradberry is willing to take a discount to chase a ring with the Rams, a trio of him, Hill and Jalen Ramsey would put them near the top of the league in cornerback talent.

