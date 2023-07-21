4 most versatile players on the Steelers roster

With the limited number of options on NFL rosters, finding players who do lots of things for your team at a high level is an absolute must. The Pittsburgh Steelers have several guys who can help the teams in multiple ways. Here are the four most versatile players on the Steelers roster.

CB Patrick Peterson

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Peterson is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame some day as a cornerback but this season we expect to see him not only start at cornerback but expand his horizons by playing some safety.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Connor Heyward could prove to be the Swiss Army knife of the offense. Late last season he proved to be a very good route runner and showed off excellent hands. But Conner has extensive experience as a running back and even fullback from his time at Michigan State. Heyward will keep opposing defenses on their toes.

DL MeMarvin Leal

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

At Texas A&M, DeMarvin Leal lined up all over the defensive front. We look forward to seeing if he can still be that type of weapon with Pittsburgh now that he is up to 291 pounds at 6-foot-4. Leal is a huge edge rusher, stout run defender inside and outside and athletic enough to even drop into coverage at times.

WR Calvin Austin III

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Austin III provides a ton of versatility thanks to not only his track speed but experience as well. Austin was the best offensive weapon Memphis had for two straight seasons and they asked him to do it all. On the Steelers, Austin can be a receiver, rusher on gadget plays as well as a return man for punts and kickoffs.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire