4 most underrated Steelers heading into the 2022 season

Be prepared to hear the same names all season long when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kenny Pickett, Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson, T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick are going to dominate the headlines. But we want to give some attention to the more underrated guys on the roster. Here are our top four.

DL Chris Wormley

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Chris Wormley’s seven-sack season in 2021 flew about as under the radar as possible. The Steelers are going to miss Stephon Tuitt but don’t be shocked if Wormley steps up and has an even better 2022 season.

TE Connor Heyward

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

This one might be premature but I look for rookie tight end Connor Heyward to find his niche with this offense right away. He’s not going to start but his mix of skills are too enticing not to get involved in the offense.

S Terrell Edmunds

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

After a shaky first half of the season, Terrell Edmunds came on strong and played much better football in the final eight games. A lot of fans won’t agree, but Pittsburgh was lucky to get Edmunds back on the cheap with other new starters.

K Chris Boswell

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Despite being one of the two or three best kickers in the NFL, Chris Boswell remains underrated on his own team. Boswell hit 90 percent of his field-goal tries in 2021 and it was his worst season in the last three. Without Ben Roethlisberger on the team, there’s no player on the roster more clutch than Boswell.

