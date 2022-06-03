4 most underrated Steelers heading into the 2022 season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chris Wormley
    Chris Wormley
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Connor Heyward
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chris Boswell
    Chris Boswell
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Najee Harris
    Najee Harris
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cameron Heyward
    Cameron Heyward
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Stephon Tuitt
    Stephon Tuitt
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Minkah Fitzpatrick
    Minkah Fitzpatrick
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Terrell Edmunds
    Terrell Edmunds
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Diontae Johnson
    Diontae Johnson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Be prepared to hear the same names all season long when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kenny Pickett, Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson, T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick are going to dominate the headlines. But we want to give some attention to the more underrated guys on the roster. Here are our top four.

DL Chris Wormley

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Chris Wormley’s seven-sack season in 2021 flew about as under the radar as possible. The Steelers are going to miss Stephon Tuitt but don’t be shocked if Wormley steps up and has an even better 2022 season.

TE Connor Heyward

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

This one might be premature but I look for rookie tight end Connor Heyward to find his niche with this offense right away. He’s not going to start but his mix of skills are too enticing not to get involved in the offense.

S Terrell Edmunds

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

After a shaky first half of the season, Terrell Edmunds came on strong and played much better football in the final eight games. A lot of fans won’t agree, but Pittsburgh was lucky to get Edmunds back on the cheap with other new starters.

K Chris Boswell

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Despite being one of the two or three best kickers in the NFL, Chris Boswell remains underrated on his own team. Boswell hit 90 percent of his field-goal tries in 2021 and it was his worst season in the last three. Without Ben Roethlisberger on the team, there’s no player on the roster more clutch than Boswell.

1

1

Recommended Stories