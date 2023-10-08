4 of the most-pleasant surprises for the Seahawks in 2023

In case you haven’t heard, the Seahawks are good again. Off to their first strong start since they won five straight to begin the 2020 season, Seattle has arrived at the early bye week with a 3-1 record. Aside from the second half collapse against Los Angeles in Week 1, these Seahawks have performed above even our relatively-rosy projections heading into the year, predicting they’d finish at 11-6. Right now it looks like we sold them short.

The biggest single reason why things are going so well is the return of middle linebacker Bobby Wagner. He has whipped the front-seven into shape and completely reversed last year’s dynamic of atrocious run defense, leading a unit that is currently allowing the third-fewest yards per carry in the NFL and less than 90 rushing yards per game. Wagner’s brilliance hasn’t been breaking news for about 11 years, though. Let’s focus on some contributors who we didn’t expect to ball out but have started the 2023 season hot.

Here are four players who have been the most-pleasant surprises for the team so far this year.

LT Stone Forsythe

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

When starting left tackle Charles Cross went down in Week 2, there was a danger that the wheels could fall off Seattle’s promising passing offense. Thanks to a total team effort that hasn’t happened. One key contributor in that dynamic has been Stone Forsythe, who has done very-respectable work in Cross’ place. So far Forsythe has only allowed three QB hits and two sacks, keeping a very-mobile Geno Smith clean enough to keep the Seahawks scoring at a top-five level. At the very least, the Seahawks have themselves a highly-competent backup on the blindside here.

C Olu Oluwatimi

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Offensive line coach Andy Dickerson has gotten more than one backup to perform at a high level, though. Due to a variety of injuries up front, rookie Olu Oluwatimi had to come in and play center last week after Evan Brown shifted over to left guard. He responded by not allowing a single sack, hit or pressure in 44 pass blocking snaps going against a loaded Giants interior defensive line. Pete Carroll should probably consider moving up the timeline to start Oluwatimi at center regularly.

LB Jordyn Brooks

(Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

Perhaps the biggest surprise this year has been the late-blooming growth of fourth-year inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Whether it’s Bobby Wagner’s influence or natural development as his career goes along, Brooks is playing better than he ever has before. He’s been great against the run, totaling 41 combined tackles, including 20 solo tackles and three for a loss. Brooks is also making an impact as a pass rusher, posting two sacks. Meanwhile, in coverage he’s only allowed 4.9 yards per target and an 87.3 passer rating. His radical improvement in this area has effectively eliminated what was one of Seattle’s most-critical weak spots defensively. If he keeps this up, Brooks could make his first Pro Bowl.

CB Devon Witherspoon

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks has some solid competition in that biggest surprise category, though. The other major revelation so far this season has been at cornerback, where the Seahawks are hoarding an obscenity of riches. The brightest treasure in the bunch might be rookie Devon Witherspoon.

In just three games Witherspoon has made an extraordinary impact. His physicality has flashed all over the field as he’s been making plays against the run, rushing the passer and in coverage, where he’s allowing a 50% completion rate and a 75.3 passer rating. Admittedly, Witherspoon’s game is still a bit raw – evidenced by his two touchdowns allowed and his 17.9% missed tackle rate, but that’s to be expected of any rookie DB and it’s already clear this guy has extraordinary potential. We’re willing to bet he’ll be an All Pro some day.

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire