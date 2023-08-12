4 most intriguing Panthers to watch in preseason opener vs. Jets

Which Carolina Panthers should you be most intent on watching today?

Here are the four most intriguing players to keep an eye on in the 2023 preseason opener against the New York Jets:

QB Bryce Young

We’ll start with the most obvious must-see Panther of the day.

So, yeah, of course you’ll want to have your eyes on the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, the ray of hope for a middling franchise and one of the NFL’s most heralded players of the offseason. We don’t know exactly how long he’ll be on the field and neither does head coach Frank Reich, but Saturday will certainly be a moment to remember for Carolina.

RB Raheem Blackshear

A hidden gem, Blackshear could make himself a useful multi-use weapon for the Panthers this season.

Not only was he listed as the lead kick and punt returner in the team’s initial depth chart release, but the second-year rusher might squeeze his way into the regular offense. The shifty 5-foot-9, 190-pounder should get to show his skills out of the backfield, through the air and on special teams in this one.

Fans don’t seem to think Gross-Matos can cut it as a productive pass rusher. And apparently, neither do the Panthers—who signed four-time Pro Bowler Justin Houston last weekend.

But even if the defense is set with its edge starters in Houston and Brian Burns, they’ll need a stable to run Ejiro Evero’s machine. Gross-Matos, whose athletic profile may actually favor a new stand-up role, will get his chances to prove he belongs.

Grugier-Hill is really forcing Carolina’s hand thanks to, well, his hands.

The 29-year-old backer, who’s been used primarily as a special teamer throughout his NFL career, recorded an eye-opening four interceptions during training camp. With the Panthers looking to solidify some depth behind starters Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu, Grugier-Hill can continue to seize his opportunity this afternoon.

