4 most intriguing players on the Panthers’ roster bubble entering cutdowns

With the NFL requiring that teams cut 37 players from their roster by Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers will face a series of tough decisions at multiple positions. And those tough decisions will involve quite a few intriguing talents.

Here are the four most interesting players fighting for the opportunity to stay on the roster:

QB Matt Corral

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Coming into the preseason, it seemed clear that Corral needed to show out to warrant a spot on the roster. Now, it almost looks like his mediocrity over the last three games is what could save him.

Corral had some highlights (27-yard scramble) and lowlights (strip-sack fumble), but the majority of his time resembled that of any developmental signal caller. He hasn’t shown enough promise on the field to draw significant trade interest—so as long as head coach Frank Reich continues to “feel good” about his growth, he could find a way onto the final roster.

Still, the Panthers could opt to save some space for young talent in other places, like the offensive line. So Corral remains firmly on the roster bubble ahead of Tuesday’s cut deadline.

Prediction: Rostered

WR Shi Smith

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After losing DJ Moore in the trade that landed them Bryce Young, the Panthers came into the offseason knowing they needed to beef up their receiving corps.

General manager Scott Fitterer moved quickly, signing veterans Adam Thielen and DJ Chark, then selecting Jonathan Mingo in the second round of the NFL draft. With all the new faces in the locker room, though, some familiar faces without much production to their name —like Smith —find themselves on the bubble.

Although Smith’s ability to field kicks might have initially given him a slight edge over Derek Wright and C.J. Saunders, he didn’t show enough in the preseason to avoid the roster bubble and solidify that final spot on the depth chart.

Prediction: Cut

DB Eric Rowe

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rowe joined the Panthers in April as a traveled veteran looking to add to an already strong room of defensive backs. In Carolina’s first preseason game, he showed an impressive blend of awareness and strength, energizing the defense with a big hit early in the game and a crucial red-zone tackle for a loss.

One week later, the excitement surrounding Rowe transformed into criticism. The veteran defensive back was burned on a 33-yard touchdown pass to New York Giants rookie wideout Jalin Hyatt, elevating concerns about his age and ability to keep up with younger, faster receivers.

In Carolina’s deep secondary, any player at the bottom of the depth chart faces a tough battle to make the roster, but Rowe’s experience and versatility might be enough to warrant a spot.

Prediction: Rostered

LB Brandon Smith

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Smith came into training camp clearly on the roster bubble. While former head coach Matt Rhule liked the Penn State product enough to trade up for him in the 2022 NFL draft, he hadn’t proven anything to the new coaching staff.

He played in less than five percent of the team’s total defensive snaps last season, and served mostly on special teams. Now, in a scheme that doesn’t require as much depth at inside linebacker, Smith appears to be battling newer and potentially more promising candidates for a spot at the bottom of the depth chart.

Prediction: Cut

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire