4 most egregiously underrated Panthers in ‘Madden NFL 24’

This past week, EA Sports unveiled the player ratings for its upcoming title “Madden NFL 24.” And, uh, we’re not really feeling some of the grades for the Carolina Panthers.

Here are the team’s four most egregiously underrated players:

LB Frankie Luvu

Overall rating: 79

We get that Luvu isn’t exactly a well-known name, at least not yet. That, however, doesn’t mean he should be overlooked even more.

The explosive 26-year-old turned in a career campaign this past season—recording bests in tackles (111), tackles for a loss (19) and sacks (7.0) while even picking off his first NFL pass. Luvu also earned Pro Football Focus’ fourth-highest grade amongst linebackers against the run (90.1) and 25th-highest in pass rushing (72.2).

Our rating: 84

P Johnny Hekker

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Overall rating: 81

Since Hekker has taken up for his fellow special teamers, we’ll take up for him. Plus, this is no way to represent one of the greatest and most decorated punters in NFL history, even if the position is undervalued by the game’s developers.

Hekker is a four-time First-team All-Pro, a two-time Second-team All-Pro, a four-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. The 33-year-old vet is still booting it, too—having finished first in punts inside the 20-yard line (39) and third in net average (44.1) last season.

Our rating: 87

CB Jaycee Horn

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 83

Like Luvu, we understand that a lack of exposure may have affected Horn’s rating. But when he’s on the field, there are very few who are better.

The 2021 eighth overall pick, who played 16 games in his first two pro campaigns, has allowed just 29 catches for 318 yards and a touchdown over 52 targets. Horn was also charged with a 52.6 passer rating against in 2022—the second-best amongst all cornerbacks with at least 400 snaps.

Oh, and he didn’t seem to like his rating either.

Our rating: 89

C Bradley Bozeman

Overall rating: 72

Panthers fans haven’t been taking too kindly to this one—because you don’t mess with their White Rhino.

Bozeman, thanks to his lovable nature off the field and nasty one on it, quickly won over the Carolina faithful in his first year with the team. He helped the Panthers win in the trenches plenty a time as well, playing a huge hand in establishing a dominant run game that pushed the team into unlikely playoff contention.

While he isn’t the best player at his position, Bozeman certainly isn’t a 72 kind of guy.

Our rating: 81

