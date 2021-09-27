4 most disappointing Steelers through 3 games

Through three games the Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting at 1-3 and in last place in the AFC North. Overall, the quality of play of the team has been lackluster and at times bordering on unwatchable. But these four players have been the biggest disappointments through the first three games.

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Last year, Steelers fans were making the case that Fitzpatrick should be considered the best safety in the NFL. Through three games this year, Fitzpatrick is dead last according to Pro Football Focus. Fitzpatrick has the potential to make huge, flashy plays. But in the absence of those, his game has been very mediocre.

G Kevin Dotson

Count me among those who thought guard Kevin Dotson would be a star this season. But after showing up to camp out of shape and struggling to work his way into the starting lineup, he's just been another offensive lineman on a bad offensive line. In particular, the lack of effort and effectiveness as a run blocker has been a surprise when this should be a strength of his game.

LB Devin Bush

The Steelers paid a high price to go up and get linebacker Devin Bush in the 2019 NFL draft. The plan was for Bush to be the replacement for Ryan Shazier. But this has not come to fruition at all. Giving Bush a pass for last season with his torn ACL, I did expect a bounceback in 2021. So far Bush has made almost no impact on the defense and is ranked among the worst inside linebackers in the NFL per PFF.

QB Ben Roethlisberger

When Ben Roethlisberger committed to coming back this season, I expected him to be prepared to have a strong finish to his career. Last season his struggles could be linked directly to his previous injury but he doesn't get a pass this year. You can point to the problems along the offensive line but Big Ben has played with a worse supporting cast than this. One of his strengths has been to elevate the play of those around him but that hasn't been the case this season.

