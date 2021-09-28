4 most disappointing Saints through 3 games

The New Orleans Saints have achieved a 2-1 record through the season’s first three weeks, but it wasn’t easy getting here. At times it’s been ugly and frustrating. Expectations were high — too high — for some players, and the team is worse off for it. But these four players have just been disappointing, and need to turn it around in a hurry:

TE Adam Trautman

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) drops a pass from quarterback Jameis Winston (2) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

We invested a lot of time and ink into hyping up “Big Fish’ this summer, so it’s really discouraging to see him go two weeks without a single catch. He probably won’t be the next Jimmy Graham, or even the next Jared Cook, and that’s okay. Maybe he’s the next Josh Hill. But if that’s the case, he has to do a better job executing his blocking assignments. His issues navigating traffic and beating opponents laterally have seen more than a few plays blown up by unblocked defenders. And investing four draft picks in a trade for a blocking tight end is hardly something to be satisfied with.

LB Zack Baun

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Dan Arnold (85) catches a pass as New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Baun had a very good training camp. He leveled up in the preseason by perfectly reading his keys and using his athleticism to get in position to shut plays down before they could get off the ground. Little of that has translated into the regular season, where he’s been walking around with a target on his back. Teams have gone after him in pass coverage with great results. The good news is that the Saints have depth at the position to keep him out of harm’s way, but that’s not the return you’d want on a former third round pick. Their plan to have him play an entirely different position from what he saw in college continues to look bad.

WR Marquez Callaway

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) runs a route during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

I wrote earlier this year that the lofty expectations for Callaway weren’t really warranted. In fairness, Callaway is a third wheel elevated to the No. 1 spot due to injuries. He does play with great energy but we haven’t seen the big-play threat Callaway teased in training camp and preseason. No receiver on the team has run more routes than he has (62), but he’s produced just 63 receiving yards for a yards per routes run rating of 1.02. That’s second-worst on the team behind Ty Montgomery (0.29). Maybe he improves once Tre’Quan Smith and Michael Thomas return and start drawing attention from defenses.

OL Cesar Ruiz

New Orleans Saints center Cesar Ruiz (51) sets up to block after snapping the ball to quarterback Jameis Winston (2) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Ruiz has been beaten badly man-on-man by opposing nose tackles, and his struggles are concerning given the move back to his college position. It’s worth noting that he spent his offseason training to line up at right guard but you’d expect him to improve at his natural pivot point. Instead he’s still getting pushed around and failing to communicate well with his teammates. 31 different centers across the league have taken at least 80 snaps in pass protection, and his PFF pass blocking grade of 50.5 ranks 14th in the group. It’s bad, but at least it’s not so bad he’s being traded for Dan Arnold?

