The 4 most disappointing Dolphins from 2021

The Miami Dolphins finished their season with a winning record, but they failed to make a playoff appearance for the fifth year in a row and fired their head coach the Monday after their final game.

While Brian Flores and his coaching staff are deserving of their fair share of the blame, there were quite a few players whose performances directly correlated with losses this season. This coaching search is a perfect time to reflect on and evaluate the play of some of these guys and discuss where the team should go from here.

These were the four most disappointing Dolphins from the 2021 season.

RT Jesse Davis

Davis was arguably the worst offensive lineman on a terrible unit in 2021. He struggled handling pass protection and couldn’t get any push in the running game. If he didn’t have Robert Hunt next to him, it could’ve looked even worse. It’s actually surprising that he wasn’t benched until Week 18.

LT Liam Eichenberg

Eichenberg was expected to join the Dolphins and fix some of the problems that Miami had been trying to fix for a couple of drafts at the tackle positions. However, the rookie played three different spots over the course of the year instead of sticking and learning one position at the NFL level. That resulted in him receiving a 50.7 grade from Pro Football Focus, making him the 83rd out of 84 tackles graded.

K Jason Sanders

Sanders was an All-Pro in 2020 and earned himself a nice five-year extension worth $22 million during the offseason. The kicker rewarded his team by making just 23 of his 31 attempts (74.2%) in 2021. Miami lost three contests by three or fewer points where Sanders missed a field goal.

WR Will Fuller

The big offseason signing in 2021 turned out to be anything but. Fuller made $10 million despite playing just two games this season and recording four receptions for 26 yards. The offensive line still would’ve limited the offense, but it certainly would look different with Fuller, Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker, and Mike Gesicki on the field together.

