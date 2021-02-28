4 more players the Texans could be cut

Mark Lane
·1 min read

The Houston Texans have made moves to get under the salary cap, including cutting locker room leaders such as DE J.J. Watt and C Nick Martin.

Here are four more cut candidates the Texans could release as they prepare for the new league year.

1. C-G Zach Fulton

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Although Fulton provides the Texans with position flex along the interior offensive line, he also would provide them with $3 million in salary cap savings. It would cost the Texans $750,000 in dead money to cut the 29-year-old, who has missed only four games in his three seasons with Houston.

2. TE Darren Fells

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Fells is more of a Deshaun Watson weapon. If the Texans truly are moving on from Watson, why not save $2.3 million in salary cap space at the price of $500,000? It would give more snaps to Kahale Warring anyway.

3. CB Bradley Roby

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Roby has played 10 games in each of his past two seasons with the Texans, and he also will miss at least one game due to his six-game suspension that was handed down with five games to go in 2020. It hasn't worked out for the Texans as they would have liked. Cutting Roby saves a little over $8.2 million while paying $2 million in dead money.

4. ILB Benardrick McKinney

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

The Texans could save a little over $6.4 million on the salary cap while paying $1.5 million in dead money. The Texans will want to downsize their linebacking corps anyway given they are going to a Tampa-2 scheme with four down linemen.

