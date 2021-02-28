4 more players the Texans could be cut

The Houston Texans have made moves to get under the salary cap, including cutting locker room leaders such as DE J.J. Watt and C Nick Martin.

Here are four more cut candidates the Texans could release as they prepare for the new league year.

1. C-G Zach Fulton

texans-zach-fulton-pass-blocking-struggles-run-game

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Although Fulton provides the Texans with position flex along the interior offensive line, he also would provide them with $3 million in salary cap savings. It would cost the Texans $750,000 in dead money to cut the 29-year-old, who has missed only four games in his three seasons with Houston.

2. TE Darren Fells

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Fells is more of a Deshaun Watson weapon. If the Texans truly are moving on from Watson, why not save $2.3 million in salary cap space at the price of $500,000? It would give more snaps to Kahale Warring anyway.

3. CB Bradley Roby

bradley-roby-best-texans-cornerback-2019

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Roby has played 10 games in each of his past two seasons with the Texans, and he also will miss at least one game due to his six-game suspension that was handed down with five games to go in 2020. It hasn't worked out for the Texans as they would have liked. Cutting Roby saves a little over $8.2 million while paying $2 million in dead money.

4. ILB Benardrick McKinney

texans-benardrick-mckinney-done-2020-shoulder-injury

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

The Texans could save a little over $6.4 million on the salary cap while paying $1.5 million in dead money. The Texans will want to downsize their linebacking corps anyway given they are going to a Tampa-2 scheme with four down linemen.

1

1