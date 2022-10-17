4 mistakes that defined 49ers loss to Falcons

The 49ers’ margin for error has never been particularly large. Their loss Sunday in Atlanta can be chalked up to a multitude of factors, but their miscues on offense – especially in the second half – didn’t allow them to overcome some of the other problems they faced on the other side of the ball in a 28-14 defeat.

Injuries certainly played a roll and they provide some context for how Sunday’s game went for San Francisco. They don’t tell the whole story though. Their defense, while not as dominant as it had been the first few weeks, came up with enough stops to allow the offense to get back into the game. The 49ers were never able to capitalize though.

The miscues started early and they never really stopped for San Francisco. Here are the four biggest ones that stand out from Sunday’s loss:

Jeff Wilson Jr. fumble

First quarter, 1:36 left

Falcons 7, 49ers 0

What happened?

The Falcons cruised down the field on their opening possession to take a 7-0 lead on the 49ers. After a three-and-out by the offense, San Francisco’s defense forced a punt on Atlanta’s second series. The series started how they wanted it to. WR Deebo Samuel picked up seven yards on a short catch-and-run. Then Wilson picked up a couple on the ground to bring up a third-and-1. The 49ers again turned to Wilson for a yard, but this time he fumbled and Falcons CB AJ Terrell picked it up and ran it back for a touchdown.

The result

Atlanta took a 14-0 first-quarter lead against a San Francisco club that does not play well from behind.

Ray-Ray McCloud drop

Third quarter, 14:49 left

Falcons 21, 49ers 14

What happened?

San Francisco climbed back into the game in the first half and tied it at 14 before a late Atlanta touchdown gave them a seven-point halftime lead. The 49ers came out firing in the second half, and on second-and-10 QB Jimmy Garoppolo unloaded a deep shot to McCloud who’d gotten inside the cornerback and behind the safety for a potential long gain. Garoppolo put the throw on the money, but McCloud couldn’t haul it in when he reached out to grab it. The pickup would’ve gone for at least 45 yards, and might’ve gone the full 70 for a touchdown.

The result

The incompletion brought up a third-and-10. A five-yard pass to Kyle Juszcyzk on third down forced the 49ers to punt.

Charlie Woerner drop

Third quarter, 6:59 left

Falcons 28, 49ers 14

What happened?

A two-touchdown deficit wasn’t ideal, but it was something the 49ers had already overcome once in this game. On a second-and-6 at their own 44, Garoppolo found Woerner wide open up the seem and put the throw right between the 8 and 9 on his jersey. The third-year tight end dropped it. Had he hauled it in, the 49ers would’ve had a huge gain and might’ve had a long touchdown.

The result

On third-and-6 Garoppolo threw incomplete and the 49ers again had to punt after a play that should’ve been a massive pickup. This and the McCloud drop were both momentum changers.

Jimmy Garoppolo's 2nd INT

Fourth quarter, 14:54 left

Falcons 28, 49ers 14

What happened?

This play epitomized the Garoppolo experience. The 49ers were driving after going 27 yards on six plays to their own 47. There was plenty of time left for a couple scores and a couple stops. On a second-and-10, Garoppolo tried to fit one in to Samuel down the left sideline. Falcons cornerback Darren Hall broke on the throw and got a hand on it to tip it in the air and into the arms of Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins. This was the second interception of the day for Garoppolo and the third giveaway overall by the 49ers’ offense.

The result

The 49ers never really threatened to climb back into the game again after this. Had they scored with 12-plus minutes left they might’ve been fine. Instead they wound up getting the ball again with 10:42 left on their own 1. They’d move it to the Atlanta 19 before eventually turning it over on downs with just over two minutes to play.

