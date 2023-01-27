4 Michigan State players involved in Michigan tunnel brawl set to have charges dismissed

At least four Michigan State players will have their charges dropped after the postgame incident between the Spartans and Michigan last season. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Several Michigan State players are set to have their charges dismissed after the Spartans' altercation at Michigan Stadium last season.

Four Michigan State players — Angelo Grose, Itayvion Brown, Brandon Wright and Justin White — will likely have their misdemeanor charges dropped in exchange for community service, attorneys said Friday.

Those players appeared in court on Friday and signed up for a special program, according to MLive. If they can “work with a case manager and successfully complete a plan for accountability,” charges will be dismissed.

“The most important outcome of today’s hearing is this case is on a straight line to being dismissed upon motion of the prosecutor,” said Grose’s attorney, Max Manoogian, via MLive. “It’s going to happen outside of court. There is going to be no criminal responsibility whatsoever, there are no admissions being made, no pleas being tendered. All that happens today is we’ve set a date for this case to be dismissed in the future.”

Seven Michigan State players were charged after a brawl broke out in the tunnel after Michigan beat the Spartans 29-7 in October. Video showed several players assaulting Michigan defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows in a hallway.

Michigan State suspended eight players as a result of the incident. All but one have since been reinstated. Defensive ends Jacoby Windmon and Zion Young were also charged with misdemeanors, though their cases are still pending.

Cornerback Khary Crump was the only Michigan State player charged with a felony. He accepted a plea deal earlier this month to reduce that charge to a pair of misdemeanors. He will be suspended for the first eight games of the 2023 season as a result, too.