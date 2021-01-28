4 Mets prospects land on The Athletic's top 100 list for 2021

312770824 MatthewAllanTREATED

Four Mets have made Keith Law of The Athletic's top 100 prospects list for 2021.

On the list are catcher Francisco Alvarez (No. 19), infielder Ronny Mauricio (No. 32), right-handed pitcher Matt Allan (No. 90) and outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 94).

SNY contributor Joe DeMayo has Alvarez, Mauricio, Allan, and Crow-Armstrong ranked -- in that order -- as the top four prospects in the Mets' organization, followed by third baseman Brett Baty and right-handed pitcher J.T. Ginn.

Alvarez, who profiles as a potential two-way star behind the plate, has a big league ETA of 2023, with Law calling him a "force at the plate."

Mauricio, who could make his Mets debut as soon as 2022, is still a possible star on both sides of the ball, per Law, who says the 20-year-old is a "dynamic athlete who plays above-average defense at short."

As far as the 20-year-old Allan, who is the best pitching prospect in the organization, Law notes that he "has looked like a potential No. 1 starter," adding that he could turn out to be more of a No. 2 starter than an ace. Allan could reach the majors by 2023.

When it comes to 19-year-old Crow-Armstrong, who was the Mets' top pick in the 2020 MLB Draft and has a big league ETA of 2024, Law says he could "become a great lead-off hitter with high averages and OBPs to go with the plus defense" in center field.