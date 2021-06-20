4 memorable Mets Father's Day moments, including Brandon Nimmo's go-ahead homer

Brandon Nimmo celebrates after Father's Day homer in 2018

The Mets didn't get to play on Father's Day during the 2020 shortened campaign. But they've had some cool moments wearing the baby blue in the past.

Let's take a look:



6/17/18: Nimmo's go-ahead homer in the 9th wins it

The Mets were down 3-1 in the top of the ninth at Chase Field against the D-Backs, but hope wasn't lost. And that's because Jose Bautista brought them a run closer.

With two outs and Jose Reyes on second base, Bautista lined a ball to right field that just kept carrying. It landed out of the reach of the right fielder and wound up an RBI double to make it a 3-2 game.

So Brandon Nimmo came to the plate look to tie the game and keep it going with Bautista sitting on second. But what ensued was one step better than that. Nimmo sent a ball clear over the right field fence to give the Mets the lead and the eventual win with one swing of the bat.

6/18/17: deGrom's first career homer highlights win over Nats

Mets fans know when Jacob deGrom steps up to the plate, he's no slouch. He has the ability to make pitchers pay for throwing that "gimme fastball" in the middle of the plate.

Well, the league saw that on Father's Day in 2017 when deGrom went deep for the first time in his career. But, at the end of the day, it was his pitching that wowed fans once again, as he anchored the Mets' win over the division-rival Nationals in a 5-1 victory at Citi Field.

6/15/14: Granderson's leadoff homer sets the tone vs. Padres

The Mets were home for this Father's Day, and didn't waste any time in making their fans happy.

Curtis Granderson was facing the Padres' Ian Kennedy to start the home half of the first inning, and he sent a ball over the fence to take a quick 1-0 lead. The Mets would score two more runs early on, and that would be all they needed to win the game, 3-1.

The Mets' pitching staff was stellar in this one, as Daisuke Matsuzaka, Carlos Torres, Vic Black and Jenrry Mejia combined to allow just four hits by San Diego.

6/16/13: Nieuwenhuis walks it off at Citi Field

The Mets were down, 3-1, against the Chicago Cubs when the bottom of the ninth came around. But when two runners got on quickly, things started to look up.

Kirk Nieuwenhuis came to the plate with runners on second and third and no outs looking to simply do his job and get at least the runner from third in. However, he saw a pitch right in his wheel house, and unloaded for a three-run, walk-off jack to right field. The Citi Field crowd went ballistic as he rounded the bases, capping off a wonderful Father's Day for the Mets.

