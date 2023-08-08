4 matchups to watch during Jets’ joint practices with the Carolina Panthers

Although the Jets already have a preseason game under their belts, the team will be tested Wednesday and Thursday in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The Carolina Panthers will host the Jets for a pair of joint practices at Wofford College ahead of the team’s preseason game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday afternoon. This will be the first real test for the Jets starters since they did not play against the Browns in last Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game.

“Continue to build on things,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said about what he expects during the practices with the Panthers. “For all three phases, you’re going against a different human. It’s obviously more controlled.

“I’m a big fan of the inner squad scrimmages because you get to work against new schemes. You get to work against new verbiage. You get to work against different humans, obviously in a respectful way. But you go in there, you compete under a controlled environment, so you’re not trying to make things up, we’re not trying to scheme against them.

“We’re still installing our stuff. You’re just getting to do it against a different person and a different way of doing things, a different scheme. We’re just trying to continue to get better, to be honest with you.”

Here are the four matchups to watch for during the joint practices.

RODGERS, JETS RECEIVERS VS. PANTHERS SECONDARY

During the 12 training camp practices, Aaron Rodgers has learned Gang Green’s defensive tendencies. Wednesday will be the first time he faces an entirely different unit in a Jets uniform.

On Sunday, Rodgers had one of his best practice days as he completed his first eight passes and finished the day 14-for-21 (although cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner did intercept his final pass in the end zone during red zone drills).

Rodgers and the Jets receiving corps will be tested as they will face Panthers cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson. In 13 games in 2022, Horn recorded 53 tackles, three interceptions and seven pass defenses before a wrist injury prematurely ended his season.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson is expected to return after rolling his ankle in practice more than a week ago. Wilson, along with Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman, have been among Rodgers’ favorite targets as he continues to build chemistry with his receivers.

JETS D-LINE VS. PANTHERS O-LINE

Carolina brings back all five of its starters on the offensive line. However, guard Austin Corbett tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the final game of the 2022 NFL season, so he began training camp on the PUP [Physically Unable to Perform] list.

Ikem Ekwonu, along with Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen, Bradley Bozeman, will face a Jets defensive line that’s the strongest unit on Saleh’s team. Throughout training camp, Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson, Carl Lawson — and even rookie first-round pick Will McDonald — have generated a ton of pressure in the backfield.

Williams says he is looking forward to the challenge of facing a talented Panthers offensive line.

“Just competing, going up against another team, a great team,” Williams said. “A team with a great quarterback [Bryce Young], a new quarterback coming, my Alabama guy. Going against a great offensive line and just competing each and every day and learning.

“See where you at as a player, see where you are as a defense, see where you are when it comes down to competing, making mental errors and making plays.”

JETS O-LINE VS. PANTHERS D-LINE

Carolina added a veteran to help with their pass rush as they signed Justin Houston on Sunday.

It is unknown if Houston will participate in the joint practices against the Jets, but the Panthers signed him to take pressure off fellow pass rusher Brian Burns, who is coming off the best season of his career.

Burns registered 63 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in 16 games. Gang Green must also watch out for Derrick Brown, who had 67 tackles and was a menace to contain inside. The Jets offensive line will also face a significant challenge trying to contain Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s defensive line and 3-4 scheme.

The Jets offensive line has the most significant questions as the regular season draws closer. Left tackle Duane Brown hasn’t practiced with the rest of the team as the Jets ease him back into the fold after offseason shoulder surgery. Right tackle also has questions as Max Mitchell and Billy Turner continue to compete for the starting role.

YOUNG, PANTHERS OFFENSE VS. JETS SECONDARY

Young, the No. 1 overall pick, will face two of the better cornerbacks in the NFL in Gardner and D.J. Reed, plus underrated slot cornerback Michael Carter II.

According to reports, Young has been solid during his first few training camp practices. However, Panther receivers have suffered from the case of the drops, including some in the end zone.

Young will face a Jets secondary that helped the team finish fourth in the league in yards and points allowed. The 22-year-old will start Saturday’s game against the Jets, but it will likely be against second and third-string players. Wednesday and Thursday will give Panthers coach Frank Reich an idea of where Young is heading into the season.

Not only does Young appear ready for the challenge of facing a top-five defense, but he is also eager to meet Rodgers for the first time.

“I’m very excited because we’ve been competing against each other for so long and getting a new group in and getting to compete against other people, it’s going to be great,” Young said on Saturday. “I’m super excited for that, my first time competing against another team, It’s exciting.

“Obviously, I have a lot of respect for them, it’s a great group they’re coming in and bringing. So, it’s going to be competitive. For me and with Aaron Rodgers, I’m excited for that as well. Someone I’ve watched and studied and looked up to a lot throughout my life. He has always been someone I have a ton of respect for, his game.

“We’ve never met face to face, but we know a lot of mutual people and had encounters. So, he has always been really, really nice in those encounters and I’ve appreciated that.”