4 matchups to watch for Commanders vs. Browns in Week 17

The Washington Commanders [7-7-1] host the Cleveland Browns [6-9] Sunday in a critical Week 17 game from FedEx Field.

If the Commanders win, they remain in possession of the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs. However, a Washington loss could spell doom for the Commanders’ playoff chances.

Washington hasn’t won a game since Nov. 27, yet remains alive for a bid to the playoffs. For the big game, head coach Ron Rivera chose to make a change at quarterback, bringing back Carson Wentz to start over Taylor Heinicke. Washington’s offense has moved the ball well recently but struggled to finish drives for various reasons. Rivera is hoping Wentz can spark the offense.

As with every NFL game, specific matchups will play a big role in the outcome. We’ve chosen four critical matchups for the Commanders and Browns ahead of Sunday’s game.

Browns interior offensive line vs. Commanders DTs Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne

Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

It’s rare teammates who play the same position make the Pro Bowl, much less earn an All-Pro selection. Cleveland Browns guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller have earned All-Pro nominations in the last two seasons. Bitonio has been an All-Pro for the last four seasons.

On Sunday, they line up against the NFL’s most imposing pair of defensive tackles, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. The pair have combined for 17 sacks and 32 tackles for loss. For Washington to win, it needs to create pressure up the middle in Deshaun Watson’s face. Also, Payne and Allen can free up one-on-one opportunities outside for DEs Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

For Bitonio and Teller, it’s all about opening holes running back Nick Chubb. These will be fun matchups.

Browns CB Denzel Ward vs. Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Football Team runs with the ball after a catch against Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Denzel Ward and Terry McLaurin were teammates for three seasons at Ohio State. And this isn’t the first time the old friends have met in the NFL. In 2020, Ward’s Browns defeated McLaurin’s Commanders 34-20. McLaurin wasn’t to blame that day, catching four passes for 83 yards. Since that meeting, both players have received lucrative contract extensions that make them among the highest-paid at their respective positions.

This should be another fun one-on-one battle. How many targets will McLaurin receive with Wentz back under center? We know with Taylor Heinicke, it didn’t matter if McLaurin was covered or not; he was getting the football.

Browns WR Amari Cooper vs. Commanders CB Kendall Fuller

Amari Cooper, David Mayo, Kendall Fuller (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Kendall Fuller and Amari Cooper have locked up a lot over the years. Cooper had tremendous success against Washington during his time with the Cowboys, which was not always against Fuller. Meanwhile, Fuller, in year seven, is quietly having a tremendous season. Cooper is by far Cleveland’s top receiving threat, which means he’ll see plenty of Fuller with Benjamin St-Juste possibly out again with an ankle injury.

If Fuller and the Commanders can limit Cooper’s production, it could be a long day for Deshaun Watson.

Browns DE Myles Garrett vs. Commanders LT Charles Leno Jr.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95). Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Garrett is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. One week after facing Nick Bosa, now the Commanders get Myles Garrett. Washington struggled to block Bosa, who too often got matched up against a tight end. Leno has been solid this season but has faced a bit of trouble recently. If Washington expects Carson Wentz to have any success, it will need to keep Myles Garrett out of the backfield. Easier said than done.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire