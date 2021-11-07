4 matchups to watch in Cardinals vs. 49ers

A less-than-100% Arizona Cardinals team will take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon in Week 9, attempting to complete the season sweep over them. They beat them 17-10 in Week 5 at home.

This time, though, they might be without quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Whether or not they are playing, there are some individual matchups to watch. How these play out could be the deciding factor as to which team is victorious.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





TE George Kittle vs. LB Isaiah Simmons

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Kittle returns from injured reserve. The two-time Pro Bowl tight end has not played since Week 4. He missed the first game against the Cardinals.

Simmons was drafted specifically for matchups like these. He is long enough and fast enough to keep up with Kittle down the field.

LT D.J. Humphries vs. DE Nick Bosa

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bosa had his first-ever sack against the Cardinals in Week 5. Humphries has done a very good job of keeping Bosa from being a factor in the games against the Niners.

CB Byron Murphy vs. WR Deebo Samuel

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Samuel is having a fantastic season with 44 catches for 819 yards and four scores. He is averaging 117 receiving yards per game.

He is questionable for this game, but if he plays, watching him line up against Murphy, who is having a fine season himself, will be exciting see.

OLB Chandler Jones vs. LT Trent Williams

(AP Photo/John Hefti)

Jones has gone sackless since Week 1, when he had five. Williams, although not 100% healthy, is one of the best at his position. The Cardinals need Jones to get to Jimmy Garoppolo. The Niners need Williams to keep Jones from doing that.

1

1