4 LSU players named to Associated Press All-SEC teams

The Associated Press All-SEC teams have been announced, and it should come as no surprise that LSU’s record-setting offense was well-represented.

Jayden Daniels, who was also named the AP’s SEC Offensive Player of the Year after a season that landed him an invite to the Heisman ceremony where he’s the heavy favorite to win the award, is represented as a unanimous First Team selection, as is his top wideout Malik Nabers.

Daniels is pacing the nation in practically every quarterback stat, and his 208 quarterback rating is the best in FBS history. Nabers, meanwhile, was the nation’s leading receiver with 1,546 yards and ranked second in touchdowns with 14 as he was named a Biletnikoff Award finalist.

Fellow receiver Brian Thomas Jr. appears on the Second Team, as does left tackle Will Campbell.

Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers are unanimous AP All-SEC First Team picks and Brian Thomas Jr. and Will Campbell are second team selections. pic.twitter.com/lmnTiCnzgi — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 5, 2023

Thomas also had a 1,000-yard campaign, and he beat out Nabers with 15 receiving touchdowns, which led the nation. Campbell started every game and didn’t allow a single sack as the leader of one of the country’s top offensive lines.

