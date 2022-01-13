4 logical fits for David Culley in his life after the Texans

The Houston Texans fired David Culley as coach on Thursday. The move means the Texans will look for their fifth full-time coach in team history, and their second such coach in as many seasons.

For Culley, getting the job as the Texans’ coach was a validation for his 27 seasons as an assistant in the NFL. Finally, he had his shot as the man on the sidelines.

The Texans went 4-13 and canned Culley after one year.

As Culley, a respected assistant coach in the league, evaluates what he does next with his career, here are four logical outcomes Culley could choose in his time after the Texans.

1. Go back to the Kansas City Chiefs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Culley spent most of his career as an assistant coach on Andy Reid’s staff, whether it was with the Philadelphia Eagles (1999-2012) or the Kansas City Chiefs (2013-16). Although he was the receivers coach in both places, he was the assistant head coach in his tenure with the Chiefs. Dave Toub has that role currently with Kansas City, but Reid may be able to carve out a “senior offensive assistant” role if he really wanted Culley back.

2. Team up with Doug Pederson

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Pederson appears to lead the clubhouse as the next coach of the Chicago Bears. Although Matt Nagy’s staff has some coaches who would fit well with what Pederson is all about, given both Nagy and Pederson are part of the Andy Reid coaching tree, Pederson could bring in a few new faces. Culley and Pederson worked together with the Eagles from 2009-12 and also with the Chiefs from 2013-15.

3. Be a part of a team's pregame show

texans-christian-kirksey-praises-david-culleys-ability-connect

Courtesy — Houston Texans

NFL teams have their own pregame shows and studio shows throughout the week. Either the Eagles, Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, or Baltimore Ravens could bring Culley back to be an analyst. He would have plenty of stories to share being a coach in the NFL since 1994, and his breadth of understanding would be perfect for a pregame show type setting.

Story continues

4. Retire

(AP Photo/Justin Rex )

Culley has proven enough. His career is one he should be proud of. He went from Sparta, Tennessee, and worked with Hall-of-Fame (Pro Football and College) coaches from Bill Parcells, R.C. Slocum, Bill Cowher, and Andy Reid. He personally coached Kordell Stewart, Terrell Owens, DeSean Jackson, Jeremy Maclin, Tyreek Hill, Josh Allen, and Marquise Brown. At 66 years old, maybe it is time to finally cogitate on the experiences.

1

1