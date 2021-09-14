4 Lions takeaways from a second viewing of the Week 1 loss to the 49ers

Watching an NFL game for a second time often produces some different opinions and takeaways than the heat-of-the-moment reactions from viewing the action in real-time. The rewatch strips away the emotional intensity and also offers a chance to really study the Xs and Os and player performances on a deeper level.

I went back and re-watched the Detroit Lions in their Week 1 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

In addition to the takeaways here, I also wrote out my evaluation of Penei Sewell’s performance after a (different) re-watch of the rookie offensive tackle.

Jared Goff gave both fans and critics ample fodder

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

In his Lions debut, Goff gave some red meat to both his advocates and his detractors. The veteran quarterback started poorly but stepped it up once he needed to force the attack after falling behind by four touchdowns. In the first half, we saw the Goff that Sean McVay wanted no more of with the Los Angeles Rams. Goff's accuracy was the most frustrating manner of being just slightly off; he kept the ball close enough to the target to consider it "catchable", but better ball placement and timing were possible too many times. He was also reflexively timid about attacking San Francisco's suspect secondary down the field. It was very apparent Goff was reading from short option to long, not the other way around as most quarterbacks and offenses do. The script changed in the second half. While Goff still leaned heavily on the shorter passes, he was more willing to take some shots. That propensity noticeably increased after top 49ers CB, Jason Verrett, left with a serious knee injury. The Niners defense did get more passive, and the pass rush was almost nonexistent with the starters up front largely sitting out the second half. But Goff deserves credit for adjusting his attack, perhaps responding to offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn's desires? Either way, the more aggressive Goff was a lot more effective. Here's hoping No. 16 sees it on the game film as easily as this analyst did... One thing that stood out in Goff's favor was his leadership. He was in command and the team responded when he let loose of the reins. He took some responsibility for some of the missed connections after plays and didn't appear to let mistakes linger. Those are positive signs with a young team.

The safeties and LBs were miserable in coverage

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Anyone who watched the game in real-time saw the struggles the Lions CBs had in coverage in the game. Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye and Ifeatu Melifonwu (in limited duty) were all hot-buttered toast throughout the game. The bad news for the Lions: the safeties and linebackers weren't much better, if at all. Alex Anzalone's performance as the top coverage backer was very disappointing. In several instances, No. 34 was asked to read the run and then find a target in coverage once it was a pass play. That's called the "Robot" technique, a concept Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar broke down in an excellent piece. To sum it up quickly, it's not something Anzalone did well, not even once vs. San Francisco. He had a rough game all around, unfortunately. Will Harris and Tracy Walker were consistently late to the party in coverage. Harris' undisciplined paths to the ball and inability to understand the technique of the corners (the designed technique anyway) directly led to three touchdowns, most notably on the Deebo Samuel catch-and-run where Okudah was in great coverage position but didn't locate the ball. That should have been an easy clean-up tackle for Harris, but he overran his responsibility badly. Walker wasn't much better in coverage. He did fare better than Harris in complementary coverage situations like the Samuel TD, at least. Walker's play wasn't nearly good enough, either.

The pass rush fizzled

The official NFL statistical book credited the Lions defense with one sack (by safety Tracy Walker on a perfectly timed slot blitz) and three total QB hits (which includes Walker's sack). I knew that stat heading into the re-watch so I paid extra attention to the pass rush. Surely the Lions got to Jimmy Garoppolo more than that! Nope. Trey Flowers had his hands full with a TE or FB in most pass plays, and he also dropped into coverage more frequently than expected — and was better at it than Anzalone, by the way. It still would have been nice for Flowers to be able to reach out and touch Garoppolo after a pass, but that never happened. Romeo Okwara had a terrible game as a pass rusher on the other side. His most successful pass rush rep came when 49ers left tackle Trent Williams stumbled on his first step. I counted two pass plays where Okwara impacted Garoppolo. That's not nearly enough. To defend the Lions pass rush just a bit, the 49ers ask Garoppolo to get the ball out quickly and the QB does that very well. He's also got a good sense of where pressure might come on a given play and preemptively slides away from it very well. Charles Harris earned a roughing-the-passer penalty in the only time he came near the QB (correct call, too). Nick Williams played well against the run but did little to move the pocket. The same was true of rookie NT Alim McNeill, who showed a lot of promise overall but didn't get anything going as a pass rusher against a very good veteran center in Alex Mack. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will need to dial up more blitzes and tricks to create pressure if Okwara, Flowers and Co. can't start winning more on their own. They were almost completely blanked in Week 1.

The versatile RB duo is a real problem for opposing defenses

(AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

The Lions have themselves a very effective 1-2 punch at running back in D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. What Week 1 showed is that defenses can't change up their keys or plans simply because one is in the game. The ability to use either back to run the same plays from diverse formations is huge. Williams proved to be better between the tackles as a runner, where Swift was quicker to press the edge on his carries. But the ability of both Swift and Williams to be effective inside or outside, run or pass, gives Anthony Lynn a lot of great options as the offensive coordinator. Swift didn't look limited or inhibited at all by the groin injury that kept him out for most of the summer and all of the preseason. His confidence in his speed was readily apparent on the screen pass TD. The Niners defender never had a chance and Swift knew it. Love that brazen confidence in Swift! Williams was fantastic going north-south, which was the book on him as a runner in Green Bay. He's not nearly as effective when he moves laterally, which is odd because Williams showed nimble feet in space when used as a receiver.

