4 lessons Jets can learn from Rams and Bengals
Even though they’ve beaten both Super Bowl LVI contenders in the past two seasons, the Jets have a long way to go before they’re as good as the Rams and Bengals.
Gang Green has a lot of work to do across the roster, but that doesn’t mean they can’t learn from the two squads vying for a Lombardi Trophy. Both organizations made the right personnel and strategic moves throughout the season to make it to the final game of the year – something any team would want to emulate.
Here are four lessons the Jets can learn from the Bengals and Rams.
Support the QB
The Bengals and Rams did a very good job of surrounding their quarterbacks with talent – both at skill positions and on the offensive line. Cincinnati drafted WR Tee Higgins with its second pick after taking Joe Burrow first overall in 2020 and followed that up by taking WR Ja’Marr Chase sixth overall in 2021. The Rams, meanwhile, added offensive weapons like WR Odell Beckham Jr. and RB Sony Michel this season to go with the team’s already-armed offense.
Pass rushing matters
The Bengals and Rams have some of the best pass rushers in the NFL on defense. Trey Hendrickson, who Cincinnati signed this past offseason to replace Carl Lawson, finished fifth in the league with 14.5 sacks, while the Rams’ Aaron Donald finished second with 12.5. Leonard Floyd tallied 9.5 for L.A. Both teams find ways to get to the quarterback and that disruption creates ripple effects across the whole defense.
Don't be afraid to shake up the defense
The Jets can’t be stubborn in their defensive game plan. New York finished 32nd in points and yards allowed, some of which can be attributed to Jeff Ulbrich’s unwillingness to change too much about the Jets’ defense. Both teams in the Super Bowl, however, have stymied offenses because they’ve altered their game plans weekly. The Bengals’ Lou Anarumo and the Rams’ Raheem Morris switched up their defenses in the conference championship well enough to pull off wins.
Get a good kicker
The Jets haven’t had a good kicker since Nick Folk left in 2016 and that has played a role in the team’s recent offensive struggles. The Bengals and Rams, meanwhile, have kickers converting at a high level. Cincinnati’s Evan McPherson made 84.8 percent of his field goals during the regular season and hit all five of his playoff attempts. Los Angeles’ Matt Gay made 94.1 percent of his kicks during the regular season and has gone 7-9 in three playoff games.
