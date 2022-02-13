4 lessons Jets can learn from Rams and Bengals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tyler Greenawalt
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Even though they’ve beaten both Super Bowl LVI contenders in the past two seasons, the Jets have a long way to go before they’re as good as the Rams and Bengals.

Gang Green has a lot of work to do across the roster, but that doesn’t mean they can’t learn from the two squads vying for a Lombardi Trophy. Both organizations made the right personnel and strategic moves throughout the season to make it to the final game of the year – something any team would want to emulate.

Here are four lessons the Jets can learn from the Bengals and Rams.

Support the QB

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Bengals and Rams did a very good job of surrounding their quarterbacks with talent – both at skill positions and on the offensive line. Cincinnati drafted WR Tee Higgins with its second pick after taking Joe Burrow first overall in 2020 and followed that up by taking WR Ja’Marr Chase sixth overall in 2021. The Rams, meanwhile, added offensive weapons like WR Odell Beckham Jr. and RB Sony Michel this season to go with the team’s already-armed offense.

Pass rushing matters

(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Bengals and Rams have some of the best pass rushers in the NFL on defense. Trey Hendrickson, who Cincinnati signed this past offseason to replace Carl Lawson, finished fifth in the league with 14.5 sacks, while the Rams’ Aaron Donald finished second with 12.5. Leonard Floyd tallied 9.5 for L.A. Both teams find ways to get to the quarterback and that disruption creates ripple effects across the whole defense.

Don't be afraid to shake up the defense

(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Jets can’t be stubborn in their defensive game plan. New York finished 32nd in points and yards allowed, some of which can be attributed to Jeff Ulbrich’s unwillingness to change too much about the Jets’ defense. Both teams in the Super Bowl, however, have stymied offenses because they’ve altered their game plans weekly. The Bengals’ Lou Anarumo and the Rams’ Raheem Morris switched up their defenses in the conference championship well enough to pull off wins.

Get a good kicker

(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Jets haven’t had a good kicker since Nick Folk left in 2016 and that has played a role in the team’s recent offensive struggles. The Bengals and Rams, meanwhile, have kickers converting at a high level. Cincinnati’s Evan McPherson made 84.8 percent of his field goals during the regular season and hit all five of his playoff attempts. Los Angeles’ Matt Gay made 94.1 percent of his kicks during the regular season and has gone 7-9 in three playoff games.

[listicle id=677353]

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • What Bears can learn from Super Bowl 56 finalists Rams and Bengals

    The Bears can learn a lot from the Rams and Bengals

  • Stan Kroenke’s riches with the LA Rams leaves Arsenal in the shade

    The LA Rams are the favourite against the Cincinnati Bengals but by no means are they guaranteed victory. Yet, whether they win or lose, Stan Kroenke is still set to cash in

  • Can Bitcoin Adoption Occur Without Layer 2? History Disagrees

    From the recent launch of Bitcoin-based exchange-traded funds in the U.S. to El Salvador’s plan to raise US$1 billion through BTC bonds to fund its “Bitcoin City” property development, growing mainstream adoption of the world’s original cryptocurrency is demanding increased scalability. Adam Back, a Bitcoin development veteran and CEO of blockchain technology company Blockstream, which is working in partnership with El Salvador’s government on its Bitcoin-backed bond plan, says the solution lies in layer-2 networks. “While it's difficult for (all) potential users of Bitcoin to directly hold it on chain, there are different use cases that can use it in different ways.” Back told Forkast.News in a video interview. “[Layer 2] provides a different kind of section of transactional capacity optimized for use cases.” Watch Back’s full interview with Forkast.News Editor-in-Chief Angie Lau to learn more about layer-2 solutions, the “block war” between layer-2 providers, the Bitcoin Taproot upgrade and BTC’s mainstream adoption. 00:00 Introduction 02:00 Digging Bitcoin’s roots 09:07 Is this the hedge? 13:10 Layer-2 growth 15:17 El Salvador 21:48 Innovating on Bitcoin 33:03 Bitcoin never sleeps 35:35 Bitcoin’s present and future 45:07 What would Satoshi say? --- HIGHLIGHTS The impact of adoption: “If the adoption curve continues, it could reduce the monetary premium in other things — in the stock market, in real estate, in gold and artwork… things that people look to to preserve value. And that could be positive. I think that over-monetization of real estate, for example, makes real estate unaffordable for the average person, and that reduces their enjoyment. So I think that could be in both directions.” El Salvador’s bet on Bitcoin: “There was a relatively low level of people with bank accounts. The ratio of people that were technically unbanked and operating cash-only was very high — to the point that there are now more Bitcoin wallet users in El Salvador than individual bank accounts. So that's a pretty interesting statistic, and it's only been a few months, too. So it's a very fast adoption.” The ‘block war’ of 2017: “It was resolved some years ago, in the sense that the Bitcoin network has clearly grown network effects and the market cap reflects that. Essentially, the main Bitcoin chain was the trade-off that the market favored. And I would argue that actually the outcome was largely decided by the market, so it's kind of a free-market situation where the competing trade-off views were tradable, so people could trade their views. So, if they liked one of the forks, they could buy it.” Blockstream Mining Note coming to the market?: “It gives you the benefit of 2,000 terahash of Bitcoin mining output, so after the three-year term, you get the Bitcoin or cash equivalent of the Bitcoin if that was mined during that term. So, we put a lot of thought into the design of it from our experience of mining for many years, and we think it's an interesting and attractive way to participate in mining, but it's also a liquid thing. So, you've got a security token — a security interest, in fact — and you can over-the-counter trade it. Mid-term, we're expecting listings that you'll be able to trade on an actual market.” What would Satoshi say?: “Well, I don't know what he'd say, but I suspect that we’re never going to find out who (Satoshi) is in the sense that it's been quite a number of years, and a lot of people have been curious, and there doesn't really seem to be any breadcrumbs or any information that would hint. So, what’s been said is largely speculative, really. I suspect that, because time has passed, the prospects of that are receding, essentially, so that's my guess. And you could all imagine that he would be impressed by the progress anyway. So, for all the reasons we were discussing, the level of adoption at this stage — it’s got to be pretty unimaginable compared to 2009.” --- #Crypto #Blockchain #BlockchainTechnology #DigitalAssets #Cryptocurrency #DeFi #Bitcoin #Layer2 #Taproot #BTC #Cash #Banking #ElSalvador #Blockstream #Investment --- MORE WORD ON THE BLOCK INTERVIEWS: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLENVHIZFjdMT-q2_LSNncbuoS_LGiuLz2

  • The 14 Secret Superstars of Super Bowl LVI

    From Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to David Long Jr. and Nick Scott, here are 14 underrated players who could make all the difference for the Bengals and Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

  • Jets 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Safety Kyle Hamilton becoming consensus pick at 4

    Here is a look at this past week's projections for the Jets' first-round picks.

  • Browns Mock Draft: All Offense Edition

    What could an "all offense" draft look like for the Browns in 2022? The final pick of this mock is an interesting comeback story at QB:

  • 2022 NFL draft: Jets take defensive approach in Draft Wire’s latest 3-round mock

    Four of the Jets' first five picks in the 2022 NFL draft are used on defense in Draft Wire's latest three-round mock.

  • Rams eyeing Liam Coen and Greg Olson to re-join Sean McVay’s staff

    Kevin O'Connell is leaving and is expected to take Wes Phillips with him, but the Rams may reunite with Liam Coen and Greg Olson.

  • Super Bowl LVI: Staff picks and predictions for Rams vs. Bengals

    The Colts Wire staff makes their picks and predictions for Super Bowl LVI.

  • Report: Vikings plan to add Mike Pettine to coaching staff

    A former NFL head coach is expected to be on Kevin O’Connell’s first Vikings coaching staff. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings plan to hire former Browns head coach Mike Pettine. Pettine has been a defensive coordinator for several teams, but would have a different role with the Vikings because Ed Donatell [more]

  • 7 impending free agents Jets should watch in Super Bowl LVI

    The Jets should keep an eye on these impending free agents during Super Bowl LVI.

  • Joe Burrow gives most midwestern answer ever when asked about LA weather

    What an Ohioan thing to say.

  • Packers willing to make Aaron Rodgers the NFL’s highest-paid QB on new deal

    If Aaron Rodgers wants a strong financial commitment from the Packers, the team is willing to offer it, per NFL Network.

  • How Much Does an NFL Referee Make?

    The names and faces of members of the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams have filled our television screens in the run to Super Bowl LVI. Matthew Stafford. Joe Burrow. Aaron Donald. Ja'Marr...

  • Buccaneers are caught in an awkward spot, and that could work to Tom Brady’s advantage

    He’s retired, for now. He’s under contract with the Buccaneers, for now. The question is whether Tom Brady will stay retired — and whether the Buccaneers will make irreversible plans for life without him before he potentially unretires. Six days after the First Annual Brady Retirement Watch ended, Brady himself commenced the First Annual Brady [more]

  • Final score predictions for Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

    Can the Bengals pull off the magical finish in the Super Bowl?

  • When is Super Bowl 2022: Start time, kickoff, live stream, TV channel, halftime show, national anthem, NFL odds, schedule, date for Rams vs. Bengals

    The 2022 Super Bowl is just hours away and the game will air LIVE on NBC and Peacock with coverage beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Big Game this year including the date, start time, teams playing, halftime show, national anthem, TV and

  • Report: Raiders hire two more Patriots coaches to join Josh McDaniels

    The Patriots' coaching staff is getting is extremely thin on the offensive side.

  • Who is the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl in NFL history?

    Super Bowl LVI kicks off tomorrow and one of the NFL’s young stars will be front and center on the world’s biggest stage. On Sunday, Joe Burrow will try and help lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl win against the Los Angeles Rams live on NBC and Peacock. Should he prevail, where will

  • News: Emmitt Smith, Troy Aikman diagnose Cowboys’ woes; Micah Parsons disses Joe Burrow

    The legends point to the same things everyone else sees as the cause of the Dallas drought; Micah spices up the Cowboys-Bengals game in '22. | From @ToddBrock24f7